Brown-Forman Announces European Leadership Change

Yiannis Pafilis Named President, Europe

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA,BFB) announced today a change in its European leadership and Executive Leadership Team (ELT). Effective March 1, 2024, Yiannis Pafilis will become Executive Vice President, President, Europe, and join the ELT. Marshall Farrer, who currently serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategic Growth Officer and President, Europe, will retain his responsibilities as Chief Strategic Growth Officer and continue to serve on the ELT and Brown-Forman Board of Directors.









As President, Europe, Yiannis Pafilis will lead the long-term strategy for the region and drive growth in the company’s European markets. Pafilis will steward Brown‑Forman’s owned distribution businesses in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Czechia/Slovakia, Belgium, and Luxembourg, as well as markets that partner for distribution.

“Yiannis’ deep industry knowledge, ability to motivate diverse teams, and experience seeding and sustaining profitable growth across Europe, have prepared him well for this expanded leadership role,” said Lawson Whiting, President and CEO, Brown-Forman. “He navigates complex and challenging environments with tremendous skill and agility, and unites people to create an inclusive, values-based organization.”

Pafilis has been with Brown-Forman for more than 25 years, first serving as area sales manager for Greece before being appointed country manager of Greece and Cyprus. During his tenure, he served as group general manager of Southeast Europe, led the Russia business, and spent significant time as vice president, managing director, Germany and Czechia. Pafilis currently serves as cluster leader of Germany, Czechia/Slovakia, and Poland while also leading Europe’s commercial strategy.

As Chief Strategic Growth Officer, Marshall Farrer will continue to collaborate with Whiting and the ELT to develop key partnerships, innovative ideas, and corporate development opportunities aimed at achieving the company’s short-term objectives and long-term ambitions.

Farrer assumed the role of President, Europe in 2020. Since that time, he led the creation and transition of owned distribution organizations in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Slovakia, and the expansion of the Brown-Forman portfolio offerings in key European markets, introducing existing brands and bringing to market Gin Mare, Diplomático, and Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD.

“Marshall played a critical role in growing our business, brands, and people in Europe,” said Whiting. “He provided valuable leadership in establishing a stronger owned distribution network in Europe and built a high-performing team rooted in the values of Brown-Forman. I am very appreciative of his leadership in this important part of the business, and look forward to partnering more closely with him to advance the strategic long-term growth of the company.”

With more than 25 years at Brown-Forman, Farrer has served on the Executive Leadership Team since 2020 and the Brown-Forman Board of Directors since 2016. He is a fifth-generation Brown family shareholder.

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Ready-to-Drinks, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers' Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Fords Gin, Gin Mare, and Diplomático Rum. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by approximately 5,600 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide.

