KlariVis Unveils New Product and Cutting-Edge Features Now Available Within Its Enterprise Banking Analytics Platform

KlariVis continues to set the standard for enterprise business intelligence platforms. Its latest evolution of their product supports KlariVis’ mission to provide innovative solutions to community banks and credit unions nationwide and add to its position as the industry’s preferred banking analytics platform built for better banking.

KlariVis’ new Report Builder is set to redefine how banking professionals interact with data. With the ability to mix and match data elements, users can effortlessly create unique charts, trends and reports, offering a personalized view of their data. The tool is designed for simplicity, offering easy export options and automatic daily updates for immediate insights.

KlariVis also released its Officer KPI & Goal Scorecards, bringing real-time visibility into officers’ performance against customizable targets and goals across key metrics. This innovative tool ensures relationship bankers are always informed about their performance, enabling timely adjustments and proactive strategies while saving time and resources.

KlariVis’ Profitability solution allows bankers to see funds transfer pricing and profitability metrics at any level: account, customer, product, branch, or officer. With various reports and customizable metrics, executives can optimize resources, focus efforts on high-profit areas, and leverage the results for effective strategic planning.

The new Credit Concentration Policy Status Report simplifies risk mitigation and regulatory compliance by comparing outstanding balances and commitments to policy limits. Customizable thresholds in a stoplight-style format provide personalized insights, automating a previously tedious manual process.

Peer Insights powered by KlariVis delivers automated, peer comparison dashboards for financial health, risk management, M&A, and strategic planning. This customizable tool allows banks to build multiple peer groups that benchmark their performance against institutions closely aligned with their business model, geography, size, organizational structure, and more.

Kim Snyder, CEO and founder of KlariVis, emphasized, “At KlariVis, our clients are at the heart of everything we do. The continuous evolution of our product is fueled by the invaluable feedback we receive from our community banks and credit unions. These latest enhancements stand as a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering solutions that not only simplify data analytics but also empower our clients to thrive in the ever-evolving banking landscape. We are dedicated to being a true partner on their journey to success.”

Built by bankers, for bankers, KlariVis’ highly coveted platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and is designed to help banks unlock the valuable information hidden within data silos. By seamlessly extracting and harnessing this powerful data, KlariVis presents it in a clear and actionable format, not only saving financial institutions valuable time on analysis but empowering them with new, actionable insights.

