Seabury Aircraft Capital Enlists Richard Spaulding as Vice President

With more than three decades of global aviation experience, Spaulding is a senior executive with a comprehensive background in leading aircraft acquisitions and portfolio management, including managing multimillion dollar portfolios, originating successful commercial aviation transactions, and directing high-yield acquisition and sales campaigns.

“Richard is known in the aviation industry as an innovative thinker with a strong business strategy, product marketing, acquisition, and financial portfolio management acumen,” commented Stacey Wilson, Managing Director of Seabury Aircraft Capital. “Richard’s track record of buying, selling, and financing more than 300 aircraft and aircraft engines transactions adds valuable expertise and perspective to our leadership team, which will help enhance our comprehensive, best-in-class support for airlines, manufacturers, and investors vying to take full advantage of growth opportunities.”

Most recently, Spaulding was President and Board Member of Universal Asset Management, an aircraft disassembly and parts sales company. Previously, he served as Senior Managing Director at GMT Global Republic Aviation, where he was responsible for the management of the company’s aviation portfolio, which included overseeing the acquisition of commercial aircraft on lease to major international airlines, as well as the disposition of aviation assets through either sales or disassembly. Spaulding has also provided professional advisory services to commercial aviation equity investors and commercial banks in the aviation asset acquisition and sales arena. Spaulding is a graduate of James Madison University, Virginia, U.S.

“I look forward to working with the SAC team, who boast a two-decade-plus formidable track record in pioneering financing structures and financing more than 1,000 aircraft, to scale up SAC’s service offerings and further cement its reputation as the most efficient and reliable aircraft financing team in the business,” stated Richard Spaulding, Vice President of Seabury Aircraft Capital.

SAC was founded in 2020 through a combination of Seabury’s advisory practices and the acquisition of an investment banking firm Structured Finance International (“SFI”). SAC assists carriers in sourcing and purchasing assets, as well as in arranging and executing the financings, specific to each airline fleet and balance sheet’s requirements.

Seabury Capital Group LLC operates in over 20 countries on 5 continents in over 30 cities, several specialty finance, investment banking, technology, and software companies with a core focus in aviation, aerospace & defense, and financial services & technology. Since its founding in 1995, Seabury has taken ownership stakes in software and asset management businesses servicing the aviation and travel industries. Seabury has over $1.5 billion in assets and intends to leverage those resources to launch one or more specialized investment funds in aviation, travel, and technology under a newly incorporated investment fund manager, Seabury Capital Management LLC.

Within the last few years, Seabury has expanded its portfolio by investing in early-stage startup companies within the financial technology industry and structured investment products. In addition, Seabury Capital owns and operates FINRA, NFA and FCA regulated investment banking services firms in the U.S. and U.K. serving external clients as well as assisting the companies in which Seabury has invested.

Seabury is headquartered in New York, New York, USA with professionals located in offices around the world.

