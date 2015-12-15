LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE TEAM CHANGES

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced it has made changes to its Executive Team.





Eduardo Diaz Corona has been appointed SVP, General Manager for Liberty Puerto Rico and USVI replacing Naji Khoury who will transition out of the business. Mr. Diaz Corona will join the Executive Team reporting to Balan Nair, Liberty Latin America’s President and CEO.

Mr. Diaz Corona has operated in the telecommunications industry for more than 30 years most recently as the President and CEO of TracFone Wireless, which was the largest prepaid wireless provider in the United States prior to its acquisition by Verizon. Prior to TracFone, he held a range of leadership roles with America Movil in Mexico and Chile, and Southwestern Bell in the US.

In addition, the Company’s SVP, Chief Customer Officer, Rocio Lorenzo, has been appointed SVP, General Manager for Cable and Wireless Panama following the retirement of Betzalel Kenigsztein. In this role, Ms. Lorenzo will continue to report directly to Mr. Nair as part of the Executive Team.

With this change, Cable and Wireless Panama will no longer operate within the South-Central Cluster. Guillermo Ponce, SVP, South-Central Markets, will continue to oversee the Company’s operations in Costa Rica, play a key role in the Chile joint venture, and guide broader business development efforts across Central and South America. He will remain a Director of the Cable and Wireless Panama Board.

Commenting on the leadership changes, Balan Nair, President and CEO of Liberty Latin America, said, “ I am pleased to welcome Eduardo to our team and excited to see Rocio take on this new opportunity. They will bring deep expertise in mobile operations and commercial execution as we continue to invest in growth across the region. Our leadership team’s commitment to our customers remains unwavering as we focus on expanding connectivity across the region. With this revitalized leadership, we are poised to deliver exceptional service for our customers and value for all our stakeholders.”

He continued, “ Naji and Betzalel have played critical roles in helping to develop our business since we started Liberty Latin America. Through their leadership, our operations in Puerto Rico, the USVI, and Panama are prepared for a new phase of growth. I thank them for their efforts and wish them the best for the future.”

