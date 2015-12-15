Wolfspeed, Inc. Announces Date of Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Call for January 31st, 2024

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in silicon carbide technology, will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its fiscal second quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Gregg Lowe, chief executive officer, and Neill Reynolds, chief financial officer.


A live webcast of the earnings conference call along with the earnings release will be available on Wolfspeed’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.wolfspeed.com.

About Wolfspeed, Inc.

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of silicon carbide technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include silicon carbide material and power devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, and renewable energy and storage. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

Twitter: @Wolfspeed
LinkedIn: @Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed® is a registered trademark of Wolfspeed, Inc.

Contacts

Media Relations:
Bridget Johnson

Head of Corporate Marketing and Communications

847-269-2970

Media@wolfspeed.com

Investor Relations:
Tyler Gronbach

VP, External Affairs

919-407-4820

Investorrelations@wolfspeed.com

Related Stories

Natixis Investment Managers Sponsors World-Class Para Athlete Femita Ayanbeku

Enterprise Spending on Application Development and Maintenance Increases, Driven by Interest in AI

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE TEAM CHANGES

Luma Financial Technologies and Yieldstreet Broaden RIA Access to Private Market Alternatives

VERB’s MARKET.live Announces The Addition Of 5 More Trendsetting Retail Brands To Its Livestream Social Shopping Platform

Aegis Trust & Custody Joins Hands with FORMS HK, Hi Sun Tech, and Infocast to establish the Digital Asset Service Hub (DASH) and Consortium for Banks in Hong Kong

You may have missed

Natixis Investment Managers Sponsors World-Class Para Athlete Femita Ayanbeku

Enterprise Spending on Application Development and Maintenance Increases, Driven by Interest in AI

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE TEAM CHANGES

Wolfspeed, Inc. Announces Date of Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Call for January 31st, 2024

Luma Financial Technologies and Yieldstreet Broaden RIA Access to Private Market Alternatives

error: Content is protected !!