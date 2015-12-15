Locus Technologies Expands SaaS Platform to Aid Companies in Compliance with EU CSRD Regulations

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Locus Technologies (Locus), a trailblazer in Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) software solutions, proudly announces expansion of its ESG application to include support for the requirements of the new European Union Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (EU CSRD).

The EU CSRD mandates increased transparency and accountability in corporate reporting, focusing on sustainability metrics, environmental impact, and social responsibility. In response to these emerging regulations, Locus has developed a comprehensive application, seamlessly integrated into its award-winning Locus Platform, to assist companies in efficiently adhering to the EU CSRD guidelines.

Neno Duplan, CEO and Founder of Locus emphasized the significance of this innovative solution, stating, “The support for EU CSRD requirements underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with the tools necessary to navigate complex regulatory landscapes. With the EU CSRD regulations presenting new challenges, our platform’s capabilities will enable companies to streamline their reporting processes while fostering a culture of sustainability and accountability.”

The expanded application integrates robust features tailored to simplify data collection, streamline reporting workflows, and enhance compliance management. It continues to unify vertical applications via the single horizontal platform to help customers avoid multiple data inputs and promote the concept of input once and use many times. By leveraging advanced analytics and automation, Locus aims to facilitate seamless adherence to the EU CSRD requirements, enabling organizations to concentrate on sustainable business practices and operational excellence.

The CSRD will require companies to report against the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). Many disclosures required under ESRS are data intensive and require companies to gather thousands of data points. For some companies, disclosure requirements begin as early as 2025. Non-compliance can result in financial and administrative penalties.

With a proven track record in providing leading-edge EHS and ESG software solutions, Locus continues to spearhead advancements in compliance, sustainability, and corporate responsibility across diverse industries and geographies.

About Locus Technologies

