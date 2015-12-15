Sift Earns Multiple Placements in Built In’s Best Places to Work Lists

Built In Honors Sift in Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, was honored by Built In, one of the largest global candidate generation platforms for technology professionals, in its 2024 Best Places to Work Awards. Sift earned a place on Built In’s U.S. Best Midsize Places to Work, San Francisco, CA Best Places to Work, and San Francisco, CA Best Midsize Places to Work lists. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S. This is the fourth time Sift has been recognized by Built In’s Best Places to Work award, most recently in 2022.

Built In’s yearly Best Places to Work initiative recognizes companies offering the best total rewards packages across the U.S and in key tech hub cities. The award program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

“Sift’s unique culture has been our guiding light since our founding in 2011. This culture, rooted in our core value of ‘Win as One Team,’ has allowed us to adapt and support our customers and each other,” said Liz Kosinski, Chief People Officer at Sift. “As Sifties have embraced our values and culture, we’ve cultivated a spirit of connectedness, flexibility, and innovation that resonates across individuals and teams, and Built In’s award is a reflection of our efforts.”

“I’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, co-founder and CEO of Built In. “I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”

More information about career opportunities at Sift can be found at https://sift.com/careers .

