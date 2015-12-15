Newest Release of Quark Publishing Platform NextGen Includes More Built in AI Functionality to Transform Content Operations Processes

New workflow visualization capabilities and integration with Microsoft Excel ensure content accuracy throughout the lifecycle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. , Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quark Software, the global provider of content automation, intelligence and design software, today announced the newest release of Quark Publishing Platform (QPP) NextGen, its cloud-based content automation platform that simplifies the complexities associated with the entire enterprise content lifecycle management process, from creation to consumption, in a fully integrated CCMS.

QPP NextGen v3.3 includes new content workflow visualization capabilities that help content teams understand the impact of change across content workflows. Additionally, newly available self-service Microsoft Excel data integration options for content authors reduces IT dependency and helps eliminate errors when creating data-rich documentation.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to delivering new capabilities that address every enterprise content complexity, and that includes advancing our investments in AI to help content teams address specific content use case challenges,” said Richard Worrell, Senior Product Manager, Enterprise at Quark. “The newest release of QPP NextGen fuels content team collaboration and supports their ability to visualize and control content workflows for optimal productivity and output.”

With QPP NextGen v3.3, Quark has infused more features within Quarky AI – the company’s enterprise AI copilot that works with customer’s own AI services and LLMs. It delivers real-time visibility to address inefficiencies, ensure compliance when working with sensitive information, and offers fast access to Microsoft Excel data for content authors to analyze and organize large amounts of componentized, reusable content quickly and efficiently.

New features and benefits available in the latest v3.3 release of QPP NextGen include:

Visualization Workflows – Access to visual content fuels content team collaboration and makes it easier to identify and fix inefficiencies and undercover new opportunities for content process improvements.

As content plays a direct role in business growth, enterprises are looking for ways to modernize their content operations infrastructure, particularly with AI, to support business objectives and customer needs. Quark is at the market forefront by continually delivering new self-service tools that automate processes to support content team collaboration, structured content authoring, omnichannel publishing and if content delivered is achieving desired results.

Quark long ago saw the opportunity enterprise content presents for organizations and the role it plays in supporting business growth. The company took its 40+ years of content complexity understanding and infused it into QPP NextGen, automating every complex content management process so organizations so organizations can achieve their most important objectives – from digital transformation and customer satisfaction to regulatory compliance and revenue growth. Deep investments in AI give enterprises the opportunity to automate key areas of the content lifecycle journey with accuracy – creation, collaboration, assembly – with the power to deliver personalized, compliance -controlled content and know how that content is consumed.

