Personas Provides an Update on Keek Roadmap and Relaunch

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 22, 2024) – Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the “Company“) provides a general corporate update.

The Company is pleased to announce that its Keek re-launch is going well. The app has established a community of users from 185 countries that provide engaging new user created content daily. The userbase is a mix of legacy Keek users and new adopters.

Keek is a video posting service that allows users to post video and images on its platforms. Keek predates Tik Tok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. As a pioneer of short form video Keek continues to innovate to provide its users unique features such as Fire Posts, Keek-Backs and time configurable Stories. Fire Posts are AI powered featured posts that inserts user posts into the feeds of individuals that the AI thinks will like the content. Keek-Backs are video comments for posts and Keek Stories can have their duration configured for 1,3 or 5 days.

The Company has launched its Referral service. The Referral service allows users to earn free Fire Post credits by getting their invitees to register for Keek using a referral link. Fire Post credits are used to pay for featuring your post using the Fire Post service. The Company continues to engage in user acquisition and viral growth initiatives via online marketing and contests. The Company has recently launched a user referral marketing contest that allows people to enter a draw for prizes if they get 30 people to register for Keek via their referral link.



Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8991/195108_8ab94518246aea2b_002full.jpg

The Company roadmap includes several features, that management believes will improve user acquisition, user retention and usage of the app.

Omni-Posts

Omni-Posts allow users to simultaneously post their content on Keek and other popular social networks such as Facebook and Instagram.

Re-Keeks

Re-Keeks is a reposting service that allows users to repost content from other creators on their profile while giving the originally creator credit for the post. Re-Keeks can repost content in Keek alone or to other social networks in addition to Keek.

Livestreaming

Keeks livestreaming will allow users to stream content into Keek from their phone and gamers to stream content into Keek from their desktop. Keeks livestreaming service will incorporate most of the features from the Company’s WASDPro gaming platform.

Management is happy with the Keek re-launch to date, proud of its roadmap of upcoming features and excited about the future of Keek.

Keek can be downloaded from the Apple Appstore or from the Google Playstore.

