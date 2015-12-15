Praecipio Appoints Chris Lewis as Chief Executive Officer

Former AWS tech executive brings expertise in leading strategic IT transformations and work culture initiatives to the CEO role

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Praecipio, one of the largest Atlassian Platinum Solution Partners in North America, today announced the appointment of Chris Lewis to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With a diverse background in developing and implementing strong company vision and driving strategic growth, Lewis’ appointment will further support Praecipio’s mission as the company continues to expand deep strategic partnerships in new markets and build a culture of success.





Lewis joins Praecipio as a seasoned leader with more than 28 years of experience driving innovation services within the technology marketplace. Previously, he held various leadership roles at Point B, Cognizant, and most recently served as Senior Delivery Practice Manager at AWS. In this role, he led a global team of consultants through a period of rapid growth while architecting successful IT transformations for the company. Prior to AWS, he was the Chief Operating Officer at 10th Magnitude, where he led the company’s consulting business to build and mature a ‘Best Place to Work’ culture and grow profitability in the company’s P&L.

“I am truly honored to join Praecipio at such a pivotal moment for the company,” said Chris Lewis, CEO of Praecipio. “I look forward to working closely with our exceptional team and our best-in-class partners. Together, we will remain laser-focused on serving our customers and building a strong culture while reimagining the industry of tech consulting.”

“Lewis has a proven track record of creating forward-thinking strategies that propel technology organizations ahead,” said Allison Flaten, Chief People Officer at Praecipio. “We are confident he is the right person to take Praecipio into its next phase of growth, with a strong focus on leading with innovation, commitment to our people, and core values.”

For more information about Praecipio, please visit www.praecipio.com.

ABOUT PRAECIPIO

Praecipio based in Austin, Texas is a leading technology consulting firm, focused on transforming businesses with the Atlassian platform and other industry-leading advanced technologies. Specializing in strategic Cloud transformations, Agile at Scale, DevOps, IT Service Management (ITSM), Enterprise Service Management (ESM), and Enterprise Intelligence & AI, Praecipio ensures seamless alignment of technology with key business strategies.

Join the Praecipio community on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Kendall Peters, Access Brand Communications



kendallp@accesstheagency.com

Roxi Ozolins, Praecipio



ozolinsr@praecipio.com