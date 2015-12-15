The Investortools Dealer Network Integrates Tradeweb Ai-Price for Municipal Bonds, Upgrading the Muni Trading Experience

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Investortools, a leading provider of fixed-income software solutions, today announced the inclusion of Tradeweb Automated Intelligent Pricing (Ai-Price) for municipal bonds into the Investortools Dealer Network. Tradeweb is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities, and money markets. Integrating Tradeweb’s intraday evaluative bond prices into our platform will better inform our users’ trading decisions and will also unlock new, streamlined trading workflows for users of the Investortools Dealer Network.





Tradeweb Ai-Price for municipal bonds addresses the challenge of price discovery by leveraging proprietary machine learning and data science combined with MSRB and Tradeweb proprietary data to price approximately one million municipal bonds at or near traded prices both intraday and at the end of each day with closing prices. These prices are now available in The Investortools Dealer Network with continuous updates throughout the day. With access to intraday pricing information via Tradeweb Ai-Price for municipal bonds, traders will have high-quality data available to them when making critical trading decisions.

The integration of Tradeweb’s AI pricing service with The Investortools Dealer Network via the Perform application, an industry-leading portfolio analysis system, represents a collective effort to advance electronic trading in fixed-income. “Reliable intraday pricing is an essential component of trade automation workflows and will allow our users to stay at the cutting edge of a rapidly evolving fixed-income marketplace,” says James Morris, Senior Vice President at Investortools. “As the municipal bond market embraces more electronification and transparency, gaining access to quality intraday and end-of-day closing prices has never been more important,” says Lisa Schirf, Global Head of Data & Analytics at Tradeweb. “By utilizing Tradeweb Ai-Price for municipal bonds, users of The Investortools Dealer Network can optimize their trading experience through enhanced price discovery.”

About Investortools, Inc.

Having continually innovated to serve the needs of the fixed-income marketplace for four decades, Investortools systems have become a prerequisite for success for fixed-income investment management. Investortools’ comprehensive suite of products are available as a SaaS solution, addressing all aspects of the investment lifecycle from portfolio, order, and execution management to performance analytics and attribution, 2a-7 compliance, and credit analysis. Investortools is a trusted partner for more than 200 retail and institutional SMA managers, fund managers, broker-dealers, and fixed-income market participants who manage over $1 trillion in assets within the platform. To explore Investortools’ commitment to innovation, visit www.invtools.com.

