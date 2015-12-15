Prosperity Home Mortgage Recognized for Overall Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Firsttimehomebuyer–Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC (“Prosperity”), one of the nation’s leading full-service mortgage bankers specializing in residential and refinance loans, today announced their first appearance in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study SM.









Justin Messer, President, and CEO of Prosperity, expressed his excitement, stating, “Every Prosperity Home Mortgage team member is committed to ensuring we continue to be the best of the best in serving the financial needs of our customers. J.D. Power is the gold standard in measuring customer satisfaction, and recognition like this is only possible when the entire team understands and values the customer experience, from our amazing sales force to our exceptional operations team, all with the backing of our experienced support staff. It is incredibly gratifying to see our team recognized for their dedication to our customers in such a public and remarkable way.”

Prosperity helped over 19,000 customers buy a new home in 2023, with almost 9,000 of those being first time homebuyers. Each and every day, customers entrust Prosperity with the biggest financial transactions most will likely ever make. The entire company takes tremendous pride in providing exceptional customer service and views each transaction as an opportunity to impress. In an industry as mature as residential mortgage lending, with well over 4,000* active lenders, Prosperity is both proud and thankful to be ranked 4th in the nation among the lenders eligible for the J.D. Power study.

ABOUT PROSPERITY HOME MORTGAGE

Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC is a full-service mortgage banker specializing in residential and refinance loans and a subsidiary of HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate. Prosperity operates in forty-nine jurisdictions and, in 2023, funded nearly $7 billion in production. Prosperity’s team of over five hundred Mortgage Consultants works closely with consumers throughout the financing process ensuring customers can make informed decisions on their journey to homeownership. For more information, visit www.phmloans.com/blog-and-news.

ABOUT HOMESERVICES OF AMERICA

HomeServices of America is the country’s largest residential real estate brokerage company, based on closed transactions, and is through its operating companies, one of the country’s premier providers of homeownership services, including brokerage, mortgage, franchising, title, escrow, insurance, and relocation services. HomeServices of America is the owner of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global franchise network. HomeServices is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a consolidated subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. HomeServices’ operating companies offer integrated real estate services, including brokerage services, mortgage originations, title and closing services, property and casualty insurance, home warranties, and other homeownership services. Visit www.homeservices.com.

ABOUT J.D. POWER

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world’s leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

