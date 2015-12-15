Richardson RFPD Announces Franchise Agreement with SENSORVIEW

Agreement includes the Americas and Asia

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Richardson RFPD, Inc., an Arrow Electronics company, today announced it has entered into a franchise agreement with SENSORVIEW.

The agreement with SENSORVIEW, a Korea-based company specializing in high-performance antenna and cable design for both commercial and defense industries, named Richardson RFPD as an authorized distributor in the Americas and Asia. It covers SENSORVIEW’s RF products based on the company’s low loss material processing and near-zero EMI design technology for mmWave and beyond 5G.

Michael Canonico, Richardson RFPD’s president, said, “We look forward to expanding SENSORVIEW’s presence in Asia, as well as the Americas, via Richardson RFPD”s extensive global network.”

“We are very excited to be working with Richardson RFPD,” said Klaus Byoungnam Kim, Ph.D., CEO of SENSORVIEW. “Their highly technical sales team, engineering support and worldwide sales channels will greatly contribute to SENSORVIEW’s continued success and expansion into new markets.”

About Richardson RFPD

Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, is a global leader in the RF, wireless, IoT and power technologies markets. It brings relationships with many of the industry’s top radio frequency and power component suppliers. Whether it’s designing components or engineering complete solutions, Richardson RFPD’s worldwide design centers and technical sales team provide comprehensive support for customers’ go-to-market strategy, from prototype to production. More information is available online at www.richardsonrfpd.com. Follow Richardson RFPD on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Richardson_RFPD. To browse and subscribe to Richardson RFPD’s email newsletters, click here.

About SENSORVIEW

SENSORVIEW is a company specializing in ultra-high frequency mobile communication cables and antennas established in 2015. Based on differentiated materials and design technologies, it is selling Microwave cables and mmWave antennas that minimize signal loss and EMI in high-frequency areas as its main products. For more information, visit SENSORVIEW’s website at www.sensor-view.com.

Contacts

Glenn Davis



Business Development Manager



glenndavis@richardsonrfpd.com

P 630 262 6800