EDF Renewables North America and Enbridge Announce Commercial Operation of Fox Squirrel Phase 1

SAN DIEGO & CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EDF Renewables North America and Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) today announced that Phase 1 of Fox Squirrel Solar, the largest solar complex in Ohio, is fully operational and delivering decarbonized electricity to the PJM grid. Fox Squirrel Solar, a ground-mounted solar facility with total capacity of 749 MWdc/577 MWac, is being constructed in three phases in Madison County, Ohio; the initial phase generates 150 MWac of solar energy.









Comprised of 1.4 million panels and 159 inverters in total, Fox Squirrel Solar represents the largest onshore renewable energy project developed and built by EDF Renewables North America. During peak construction of the first phase, 650 workers were onsite installing 10,000 panels per day. Enbridge invested in the first phase and plans to reach final investment decision on the following phases through 2024, assuming certain conditions are met.

Fox Squirrel 1 Fox Squirrel 2 Fox Squirrel 3 150 MWac /194 MWp 250 MWac /325 MWp 177 MWac /230 MWp Operational Dec 2023 Expected Operation Mid-2024 Expected Operation End of 2024

The project has secured 20-year power purchase agreements with a strong investment grade counterparty for the full generation capacity and is expected to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 118,000 average Ohio homes1.

“The development and operation of Phase 1 marks a significant milestone in our journey to drive Ohio’s future with clean, decarbonized electricity,” said Kate O’Hair, Senior Vice President for Onshore Development. “This project serves as a testament to the invaluable support from the county and community, highlighting their crucial role in ensuring the project’s success.”

“We are pleased to bring into service the first phase of the Fox Squirrel solar project as part of our expanded strategic partnership with EDF Renewables,” said Matthew Akman, Executive Vice President Corporate Strategy and President, Power, Enbridge. “The development of this project will support local communities and deliver clean power for our customer. The project underscores our energy transition leadership and highlights our rigorous capital allocation process which targets projects that are immediately accretive to DCF per share and complementary to our growth outlook.”

EDF Renewables, with its extensive experience and track record of success, is dedicated to providing solutions that help customers achieve their carbon-reduction goals. With 35 years of experience and 16 gigawatts of wind, solar, and storage projects developed, EDF Renewables is a leading provider of integrated energy solutions, ranging from grid-scale power to electric vehicle charging.

1 According to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) 2022 Residential Electricity Sales and U.S. Census Data and typical transmission assumptions.

About EDF Renewables North America

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distribution-scale power: solar and storage; asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial expertise to maximize performance of generating projects, and onsite solutions, through the Company’s PowerFlex subsidiary, offering a full suite of onsite energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers: solar, storage, EV charging, energy management systems, and microgrids. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 13 GW under service contracts. In Canada, the Company has 1.9 GW of wind and solar power facilities in service or under construction and 4.2 GW under development. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We’re investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We’re advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage and are committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge’s common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

