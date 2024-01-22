SeaPRwire to Distribute Press Releases Globally for Leading Hong Kong Wealth Management Firms

HONG KONG, Jan 22, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – SeaPRwire, Asia’s premier press release distribution and media monitoring platform, has been selected as the global public relations partner for many prominent Hong Kong-based wealth management firms catering to high net worth individuals across Greater China.

As part of this new engagement, SeaPRwire will provide the financial services clients with an end-to-end communications solution to craft, distribute and promote impactful corporate announcements worldwide. Backed by SeaPRwire’s unrivaled media network, industry-leading analytics and integrated PR software, the partnership aims to significantly expand the Hong Kong firm’s global visibility and influence.

Wealth management companies was seeking a cost-efficient yet results-driven earned media strategy. After an extensive review, they ultimately chose SeaPRwire based on several differentiating strengths:

– Guaranteed distribution to 8,000+ media outlets globally

– Proprietary targeting technology identifying best-fit journalists

– Sophisticated monitoring tools tracking campaign effectiveness

– Integrated software managing PR workflow from end-to-end

– Analytics quantifying media coverage’s impact on business KPIs

Since initiating their engagement earlier this year, SeaPRwire has distributed 150+ press releases for the wealth management client spanning senior leadership hiring, product launches, award wins and thought leadership. These news items have already generated:

– 486 total media pickups by global business & finance outlets

– 96% average monthly increase in website traffic

“The results speak for themselves – SeaPRwire has become an invaluable partner for spreading our message worldwide and capturing business growth,” remarked by one client’s Marketing Director.

To learn more about SeaPRwire’s integrated communications solutions tailored for financial services brands and wealth managers, please visit www.SeaPRwire.com .

SeaPRwire (https://www.SeaPRwire.com/) is a leading global provider of wire distribution services to media relations and marketing communications professionals. SeaPRwire’s platform allows clients to identify key factors of their press releases and measure meaningful impact. It has a strong media network in Southeast Asia, indexing news from thousands of worldwide sources. SeaPRwire’s media network support multi-lingual press release distribution, including English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Malay, Indonesian, Filipino and more. SeaPRwire provides real time press release distribution for companies and organizations to 6,500+ media outlets & 3.5 million professional desktops in 90 regions. It distributes press releases in different languages, including: IndonesiaFolk, IndoNewswire, SEATribune, IDNewsZone, LiveBerita, DailyBerita, TaiwanPR, SinchewBusiness, AsiaEase, BuzzHongKong, SingapuraNow, TIHongKong, TaipeiCool, TWZip, AsiaFeatured, dePresseNow, THNewson, KULPR, VNFeatured, MENAEntry, HunaTimes, DubaiLite, ArabicDir, BeritaDaring, TekanAsia, JamKopi

