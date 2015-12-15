Tragsa Group Enhances Cybersecurity with BIO-key’s Multi-Factor Authentication Solution

MADRID, Spain and HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) featuring passwordless, phoneless and token-less Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) authentication solutions, today announced that Spain’s Grupo Tragsa (the Tragsa Group) has partnered with Factum España to implement BIO-key’s AuthControl Sentry solution. AuthControl Sentry, renowned for its comprehensive authentication capabilities, now plays a critical role in protecting the login processes of Tragsa’s internal and external users.

The implementation of AuthControl Sentry, complemented by a Virtual Private Network (VPN), enhances the overall security posture of Tragsa, ensuring encrypted and secure access across its vast network. The collaboration underscores Tragsa’s commitment to utilizing top-tier technology to maintain the highest standards of data security and operational integrity.

Alex Rocha, Managing Director of BIO-key Europe, remarked, “Tragsa’s decision to incorporate AuthControl Sentry into their security framework marks a significant stride in protecting their expansive network. The integration highlights Tragsa’s proactive approach to cybersecurity, ensuring both the safety and privacy of its data against ever evolving cyber threats. We are proud to support Tragsa in setting new standards for data protection and security. Our partnership with Factum España, a leader in cybersecurity implementation, not only showcases the robustness and adaptability of our solutions, but also demonstrates our collective commitment to advancing cybersecurity solutions for the challenges of today’s digital age.”

About Factum España (https://www.factum.es/)

Factum España is a specialist in cybersecurity solutions for enterprises ranging from large corporations to small and medium-sized companies. Its services range from advanced cybersecurity audits and consulting to the development of specialized products, solutions and managed services. Factum has a team of more than 140 specialists, allowing it to operate in a wide variety of sectors in Spain and internationally. Factum operates a Managed Detection & Response (MDR) center equipped with the latest innovations and currently provides cybersecurity solutions to more than 200 clients worldwide.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over thirty-five million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

