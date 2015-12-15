Simulmedia Appoints Ken Rona as Chief Scientist

– Dr. Rona to Spearhead Next Generation Predictive Analytics for TV Ad World that is not just Cross-Channel, but Increasingly Cross-Garden





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulmedia, a trailblazer in data-driven advertising solutions for streaming and linear TV, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ken Rona as the company’s new Chief Scientist. “We are thrilled to welcome Ken Rona to the Simulmedia family as our Chief Scientist,” said Simulmedia Founder and Executive Chairman Dave Morgan, to whom Dr. Rona will report. “With the rapid growth of Connected TV advertising and Ken’s extensive experience in streaming and linear video and programmatic advertising, we believe he is the perfect fit to help us drive innovation and continue to provide cutting-edge solutions to our clients.”

Dr. Rona has spent most of the last 20 years helping companies improve how they buy and sell digital media products by applying data, science, and software. He was responsible for building IXI’s digital products, leading data strategy and campaign analytics at [x+1], driving digital innovation at Turner Broadcasting, and was a founder of Chalice Custom Algorithms. He is an advisor to startup studio Montauk Labs and The 98, an early-stage venture firm. He has his Ph.D. in behavioral economics from Duke University and is a respected and award-winning expert in optimizing the programmatic media supply chain.

“I was honestly humbled when Dave Morgan asked me to be Simulmedia’s Chief Scientist. I have been tracking the company since its inception and could not be more thrilled to help them continue their push into leveraging their incredible dataset to optimize linear and CTV media buying,” said Dr. Rona. “Over the past 15 years, Simulmedia has pioneered data-driven buying of Linear TV advertising through its TV+ platform, optimizing billions of dollars of ad spend across major TV channels such as Warner Bros Discovery, NBCU, Disney, and Paramount. In recent years, Simulmedia expanded TV+ to fully integrate ad-supported Connected TV channels, including Hulu, Peacock, MAX, Disney+, and Roku.

eMarketer, an Insider Intelligence Company, projects that combined Linear TV and Connected TV ad spend in the US will grow significantly. Simulmedia’s TV+ platform uniquely operates across CTV and Linear, offering fully integrated planning, activation, and optimization capabilities across programmers, channels, distributors, and devices.

