Snowden Lane Partners Bolsters Executive Committee with Two New Appointments

Firm Veterans, Alison Burkett and Joe Raieta, Have Been Appointed as Executive Vice Presidents

Burkett and Raieta Will Join the Firm’s Expanded Executive Committee

Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced that Alison Burkett and Joe Raieta have been appointed to the newly-created positions of Executive Vice President.





While Burkett and Raieta will retain their responsibilities as Head of Enterprise Development and Head of Investment Solutions, respectively, they will also join Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO, Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President & COO, and Lyle LaMothe, Chairman, as members of an expanded Snowden Lane Executive Committee.

Both appointments represent Snowden Lane’s bolstered commitment to maintaining a broader, long-term, and strategic perspective into the future of the firm to complement its recent growth. In 2023, the firm recruited 12 advisors representing over $1 billion in assets, surpassed the $11 billion total client asset threshold, and added three new strategic office locations in Lebanon, NH, Golden, CO, and Boca Raton, FL.

Burkett is a founding team member of Snowden Lane Partners. As Head of Enterprise Development, she is responsible for Snowden Lane’s operating platform, human resources, and driving enterprise innovation. She plays a central role in the recruitment and transition of advisory teams to Snowden Lane and leads the firm’s efforts to develop next-generation advisor tools and client service models incorporating leading-edge technology. She received her bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Princeton University, and studied finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Similarly, Raieta joined Snowden Lane in 2015 as Managing Director of Investment Solutions and is responsible for the firm’s investment products and securities platform, trading, and research. Before joining the firm, Raieta served as Senior Director and Head of Product Management at Icon Investment Group, where he managed key functions of a $5.5 billion, multi-product, alternative investments platform. Prior to that role, Raieta also held investment team and capital raising roles at Icon Capital, BlackRock and AIG.

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James, Wells Fargo, and Fieldpoint Private, among others.

Snowden Lane employs 147 total professionals, 84 of whom are financial advisors, across 15 offices around the country: Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Boca Raton and Coral Gables, FL; Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; Buffalo, NY; Lebanon, NH; Golden, CO, as well as its New York City headquarters.

The firm is included in Barron’s 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms ranking, in addition to the 2023 and 2022 Forbes/Shook Top RIA Firms ranking. The Financial Times named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list for six straight years, recognizing Snowden Lane as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. Many of the firm’s advisors have been recognized as Financial Times 401 Top Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as Forbes Best-In-State Wealth advisors.

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

The firm is led by an experienced team of industry executives, including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Managers, Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President & COO, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a FINRA licensed broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. Snowden Lane further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com

