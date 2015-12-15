Simulmedia Establishes Partnership at Top of C-suite

CEO Dave Morgan changes title to Executive Chairman to better focus on market vision, product strategy and partnerships amid exploding market growth in streaming video ads;



COO Jon Werther to CEO, to take greater day-to-day responsibility managing the company’s growing operations, scale and profitability.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulmedia today announced a shared leadership structure at the top of the company to help it best exploit and manage the enormous growth in streaming TV advertising. Company founder and CEO Dave Morgan is changing his title to Executive Chairman, focusing on market development, product vision, strategy and partnerships. COO Jon Werther is taking the CEO title and assuming greater oversight of the company’s operations and day-to-day direction of the management team.

Wrote Morgan in a note to the Simulmedia team, “We created Simulmedia 15 years ago to bring a digital approach to TV advertising. Over the past three years, Connected TV advertising has grown from 1% to 6% to more than 15% of our revenue and should exceed 25% by the end of 2024. With those growth dynamics, having Jon Werther take over more of the day-to-day management of the company so that I can double-down my focus on market development, product vision, strategy and partnerships is the best way for us to grow and scale our already profitable and debt-free company. I am really lucky to have such a great partnership in place with Jon, who has been an amazing COO for the past one and one-half years and who worked closely with me both at AOL and in the initial build-out of Simulmedia.”

For the past 15 years, Simulmedia has pioneered the automated, data-driven buying of Linear TV advertising and its TV+ platform has directly optimized billions of dollars of ad spend across all of the major TV channels, from Warner Bros Discovery, NBCU, Disney and Paramount. Over the past three years, the company expanded TV+ to fully integrate ad-supported Connected TV channels like Hulu, Peacock, MAX, Disney+ and Roku.

eMarketer, an Insider Intelligence Company, recently projected that combined Linear TV and Connected TV ad spend will grow from 86 billion in annual spend in the US in 2023 to $102 billion in 2023, with Linear spend declining $5 billion over that time and CTV growing more than $15 billion. Simulmedia through its TV+(R) platform is the only company operating today that plans, activates and optimizes campaigns across both CTV and Linear in a fully integrated way, able to guarantee ad frequency capping in campaigns across programmers, channels, distributors and devices.

“I am excited to continue to partner with Dave and our outstanding team to drive robust profitable growth for Simulmedia and deliver best-in-class results for our clients and partners,” said Werther. “With our suite of industry-leading linear, CTV and in-game advertising solutions, our future is very bright.”

This move follows recent promotions in Simulmedia’s sales organization this past Fall when Marc Siegel, a ten-year veteran of the company, was named President of Sales and Adam Quinn, a seven year company veteran, was named SVP/Sales. Before Simulmedia, Siegel worked in media planning at Mediacom and Carat and in sales leadership at NY Daily News and US News & World Report. Quinn’s background includes senior sales and leadership roles at National Geographic and Turner Sports. At Simulmedia, their positions were previously held by Lauren Fry, now head of video ad sales at Apple, and Dina Roman, head of global advertising sales at Fubo.

Simulmedia is a New York based technology company for advertisers and agencies founded in 2008. Its Performance TV® products – powered by its patented, AI-driven TV+® analytic and activation platform – deliver high performance targeted video ad campaigns across all streaming and linear TV channels for more than 100 top brands like Disney, Experian, MassMutual and Choice Hotels. Independent studies show that Simulmedia campaigns regularly deliver 30-100% higher ROI than conventionally planned and targeted campaigns. This is why Simulmedia is alone guaranteeing the performance of its campaigns, whether the desired outcome is reach, custom targeting or ROI.

