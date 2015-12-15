UEI Introduces Nevo® on TIDE™ Smart Thermostat Family to Create a Whole Home Controller Platform

Nevo Enables the Integration of Diverse Smart Home Devices into a Home Control Dashboard

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$UEIC #CES2024—Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader in universal control technology for smart home and entertainment devices, announced that it is enabling whole home control inside its TIDE® line of smart thermostats. This latest innovation in expanded convenience and utility for climate control devices will be demonstrated at UEI’s booth #52023 in the Smart Home Pavilion at the Venetian Expo at the 2024 International Consumer Electronics Show.









Smart thermostats can now operate as the primary “always-on screen” in the home and play a pivotal role in providing a control interface for home devices and services. Nevo running on UEI TIDE Smart Thermostat family transforms this already-capable platform into a true smart home dashboard with an elegant user interface, tactile and touch user input, and built-in support for most essential wireless protocols for a complete smart living space.

Nevo on TIDE as a Smart Home Controller enables unique experiences between different brands and device categories without the need for an additional hub, addressing legacy and new devices, to create a personalized experience in any smart home. Powered by UEI’s QuickSet® Cloud, it blends smart home and entertainment control across UEI’s full line of TIDE Family of products, including UEI TIDE Dial and UEI TIDE Touch.

Next Generation of Home Control Experience Features Include:

A Smart Home Control Dashboard powered by Nevo, running on the UEI’s QuickSet Widget™ for seamless connectivity and control.

Automatic device discovery, and AI-supported device on-boarding for end-to-end control of smart home devices, including smart lighting, shades, climate and whole home audio.

Integrated support for temperature, humidity, and motion sensing for rule-based automation to enhance any smart lighting and shade control.

Built-in Zigbee 3.0 support for UEI’s family of sensors as well as other 3rd party Zigbee sensors.

A familiar control interface that includes tactile, rotary dial and touch screen for intuitive analog control including light dimming and entertainment volume control.

Table-top placement for maximum portability and whole home control convenience, when paired with UEI TIDE Bridge or bundled with non-climate control applications.

The rapidly growing adoption of the smart home, along with the advent of the Matter protocol for the Connected Home has dramatically expanded the need for a powerful and easy-to-use portal that can discover, control and interact with devices in the home, regardless of device type or control protocol.

“Delivering simple control experiences for what users care about, and across key touchpoints in the home is key in breaking down adoption barriers and increasing engagement for connected devices,” said Arsham Hatambeiki, head of Products and Technology at UEI. “The smart thermostat is uniquely positioned to become a key component of the home control experience as it can function as the primary always on/always available screen in the home. Climate control and energy management solutions need better visibility and increased user engagement to grow, and user-centric control experiences are where it starts.”

UEI will be demonstrating a sneak peek of its Nevo on TIDE, powered by QuickSet® Cloud, and available as a white-label product solution to B2B partners in late 2024. Contact eva.delgado@uei.com to schedule a demonstration and/or a media briefing here.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices; designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony, and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home, and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 35 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet cloud, the world’s leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information visit www.uei.com

*All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery, technical performance, and market acceptance of products and technologies identified in this release; the purchasing by UEI customers of the UEI ETERNA, UEI TIDE, and ONE FOR ALL products identified in this release in the quantities anticipated by management; the adoption of the energy harvesting and low power technologies identified in this release by UEI customers, the continued penetration and growth of UEI low power, energy harvesting, HVAC technologies, UEI Quickset and SupportView technologies, and other products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in UEI’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that UEI achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. UEI undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

