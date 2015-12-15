The Chronicle of Higher Education Announces Two Diversity in Media Scholarships for College Students

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Chronicle of Higher Education is accepting applications for two scholarships and internships for exceptional students who want to enter the journalism and media fields, the Diversity in Journalism Scholarship and the newly created Diversity in Multimedia Business Scholarship.





The Chronicle of Higher Education believes a diverse newsroom delivers the most comprehensive and dynamic journalism. The scholarship programs are for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI), and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSI) who want to enter the journalism and media industry.

1. Diversity in Journalism Scholarship & Internship

Eligibility requires being an undergraduate or graduate student at an HBCU, HSI, or MSI, pursuing a concentration in journalism or a related field. Graduate students who attended HBCUs, MSIs, and HSIs for undergraduate studies are also eligible, and international students are encouraged to apply.

2. NEW! Diversity in Multimedia Business Scholarship & Internship

Students applying for the multimedia business scholarship must attend an HBCU, HSI, or MSI located in Maryland, Virginia, or the District of Columbia. The student must be pursuing a four-year degree that aligns with the media publishing industry through fields of study in marketing, communications, information systems, or finance.

Each scholarship includes:

$10,000 award

Admission to The Chronicle’s summer editorial reporting internship

summer editorial reporting internship Admission to The Chronicle’s summer multimedia/business internship program

summer multimedia/business internship program Stipend towards transportation, food, and housing costs

The scholarships are part of The Chronicle’s commitment to fostering the next generation of journalists and bringing more diverse voices into the industry. It is an effort to ensure that diversity is a critical part of journalism excellence, now and in the generations to come.

“ As editor in chief of The Chronicle, I know firsthand how essential it is to have diverse perspectives in our newsroom,” said Mike Riley, president and editor in chief of The Chronicle. “ And in a rapidly evolving media landscape, it’s more critical than ever that our journalists reflect the richness and complexity of the higher ed world they cover. Through these scholarships, we are proud to encourage and support the next generation of diverse voices in our industry.”

The submission deadline for each scholarship is February 29, 2024. Finalists will be selected and interviewed by The Chronicle’s scholarship committee, with the winners being announced the week of May 6, 2024. More than 200 students submitted applications for last year’s scholarship. Jasper Smith, a senior journalism student at Howard University in Washington, D.C., is 2023’s Diversity in Media Scholarship recipient. For more information, please contact scholarships@chronicle.com.

Contacts

Maureen Ryan, Associate Director, Strategic Communications



(703) 303-3530, maureen.ryan@chronicle.com