NOXX Cannabis to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its East Peoria Dispensary on January 27th with $1 8ths for the first 100 customers

EAST PEORIA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EastPeoria–NOXX Cannabis is thrilled to announce the grand opening celebration of its East Peoria dispensary on Saturday, January 27, at 9 am. Conveniently located at 300 S Main Street, across Main Street from Kroger, the recreational cannabis dispensary is within walking distance of the Levee District just south of Costco and Chick-Fil-A – accessible off of West Washington St. through Columbia St. Ample parking is available onsite.





The first 100 customers will receive an 8th for just $1.00. Additionally, all customers will receive a free t-shirt and other giveaways. The celebration will include amazing deals and representatives from some of the top Illinois cannabis brands.

NOXX Cannabis offers an unmatched shopping experience, including a large selection of cannabis products, out of this world cannabis deals, and unparalleled customer service. The dispensary offers cannabis products in a variety of forms, including packaged flower, pre-roll singles and multipacks, infused pre-rolls, all in one vapes, chocolate and gummy edibles, and concentrates. Customers will also enjoy NOXX’s warm and welcoming atmosphere. The NOXX development is a major improvement to the area, beautifying a vital part of Main Street. Its interior achieves a modern appearance, featuring vaulted ceilings and a large budroom.

NOXX’s unrivaled shopping experience extends to its world class website. Understanding that some customers prefer to browse online prior to visiting the dispensary, NOXX.com partnered with Terpli Inc to launch the NOXXbot, an AI budtender that helps users determine the best products for their needs. Simply answer a few questions about desired effects, consumption method, THC potency, and price and the NOXXbot will offer product suggestions that can easily be added to the cart.

For customers who prefer a live interaction, NOXX’s knowledgeable budtenders are ready to answer customers’ questions and provide recommendations. General Manager Sean Alber and his staff have spent years working in the cannabis industry. “We’re thrilled to open our doors in East Peoria,” Alber stated. He continued, “Our staff is committed to providing a cannabis experience like no other.”

The NOXX Cannabis brand opened two cannabis dispensaries in Grand Rapids, MI in 2022. Visit NOXX.com for more information.

