WebBank, a Steel Partners Company, Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024, a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award Winner

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WebBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE: SPLP), has been named a winner of Glassdoor’s 16th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2024. This is the second year in a row WebBank has been named a winner, and this year, it is ranked second on the list of 50 small to medium sized businesses that received this distinction. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.





“Receiving Glassdoor’s Best Place to Work award is a testament to WebBank’s unwavering commitment to fostering a culture where every individual is valued,” said Jason Lloyd, WebBank President & CEO. “This accolade is a reflection of our team’s passion and dedication to creating an inclusive, supportive environment where everyone can thrive.”

“I am incredibly proud of the WebBank team for the work they have done to receive this award,” said Warren Lichtenstein, Executive Chairman of Steel Partners Holdings. “This recognition is a reflection not only of the team’s accomplishments but also of our shared values of Teamwork, Respect, Integrity and Commitment.”

Some of the anonymous reviews WebBank employees provided on Glassdoor.com include:

“This company cares about their people and has strong people and brand, and HR support to drive change and promote a positive culture of inclusion and belonging. Overall, this has been the best company I have worked for.”

“The culture at WebBank is great. The senior management team goes to great lengths to support the staff and employees at the Bank.”

“Amazing culture throughout the bank across all levels, and a constant focus for the leadership team and CEO to continue improving further.”

“Work life is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. “The Best Places to Work award is a stark reminder of the power of Glassdoor, from arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life to providing employers with feedback to improve. Glassdoor has evolved to make sure that transparency isn’t a fad, but rather, a foundational component in the future of work.”

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall and rate their CEO and key workplace attributes, including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, and work-life balance. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer’s six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Employees’ Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2024 are determined using Glassdoor’s proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer’s rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 18, 2022 and October 16, 2023. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company list, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and received at least 30 ratings across each of Glassdoor’s nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook).

About WebBank

WebBank is a Utah chartered Industrial Bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Since its inception in 1997, WebBank has originated and funded over $185 billion in consumer and commercial credit products. As “The Bank Behind the Brand®”, WebBank is a national issuer of consumer and small business credit products through Strategic Partner (Brand) platforms, which include retailers, manufacturers, finance companies, software as a service (SaaS) and financial technology (FinTech) companies. The Bank is a leading player in the digital lending space, driving innovation in financial products through embedded finance with Strategic Partner platforms. WebBank engages in a full range of banking activities including consumer and commercial loan products, revolving lines of credit, credit cards, private-label card issuance, auto-refinancing and more. The Bank provides capital in the form of asset-based lending and other credit facilities to Strategic Partner platforms, credit funds, and other lenders with a targeted focus on specialty finance assets. The Bank is also a leading provider of commercial insurance premium finance products through its wholly owned subsidiary National Partners. For more information, please visit www.webbank.com.

About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in leading companies in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.

