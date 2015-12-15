Ynvisible Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 17, 2024) – Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the “Company” or “Ynvisible“) announces that it has granted stock options to certain officers, directors, and employees of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 520,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Stock Options“), pursuant to the Company’s omnibus equity incentive compensation plan.

A total of 400,000 of the Stock Options have been granted to key members of management and are each exercisable at a price of $0.09 until January 11, 2029. The remaining 120,000 of the Stock Options are each exercisable at a price of $0.20 until January 11, 2029. The Stock Options vest 1/4 on January 11, 2024 (the “Grant Date“), 1/4 on the date that is four months from the Grant Date, 1/4 on the date that is eight months from the Grant Date and the final 1/4 on the date that is 12 months from the Grant Date.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring label, authenticity and security, and retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems and offers a mix of services, materials, and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

+1 778-683-4324

ir@ynvisible.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking” statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the management of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194669