10Pearls Launches New Chapter of ‘Women In Tech’ in Costa Rica

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–10Pearls, a global digital transformation partner helping businesses with strategy consulting, product innovation, digital marketing, and software development partner, proudly announces the launch of a new chapter of its ‘Women in Tech’ event, scheduled for February 10, 2024, in Costa Rica.





As part of 10Pearls’ growth, it has made significant investments in Latin America (LATAM), allowing its enterprise clients access to a broader specialized talent pool with cost and time zone advantages. Since 2021, it has established nearshore operations in Costa Rica, Colombia and Peru with software development and digital engineering expertise in advanced and cutting-edge technologies, such as AI/ML.

The cornerstone of a growth organization is the diversity of its workforce, and 10Pearls recognized the substantial gender gap within the tech industry in the region, sparking the motivation to launch a new chapter of Women in Tech.

10Pearls has a long track record of championing the empowerment of Women in Tech in emerging markets. For the last 7 years, 10Pearls University has successfully implemented initiatives to encourage and facilitate opportunities for women to participate in the tech industry.

“At 10Pearls, we’re committed to ensuring more women in the region can unlock career pathways in the tech industry,” said Imran Aftab, CEO of 10Pearls. “We’re very proud to be introducing our Women in Tech event in Costa Rica, and, in the future, across LATAM as we expand the reach of this initiative.”

The event designed for women at all stages of tech careers, seeks to include everyone from students to seasoned professionals to allow for learning between generations and unlock diverse perspectives. This first of many events will consist of a series of talks by industry experts and professionals, with plans to incorporate a competition across the categories of coding, testing, and UX/UI design.

The World Bank estimates that only 5-15% of women in Latin America have medium or strong computer-solving skills. Initiatives such as ‘Women in Tech’ from 10Pearls have the potential to positively impact this trend and can encourage many more to explore opportunities in tech.

10Pearls was founded in 2004 by brothers Imran and Zeeshan Aftab. What began as a two-person operation is now a global business with offices in the United States, Costa Rica, Colombia, United Kingdom, Pakistan, and Peru.

To learn more about 10Pearls and its cutting-edge technologies, visit: https://10pearls.com.

About 10Pearls



10Pearls is a global, purpose-driven digital technology partner helping businesses re-imagine, digitalize ‎and accelerate. As an end-to-end digital partner, 10Pearls helps businesses create transformative ‎digital products incorporating exponential tech (AI/ML, Blockchain, IoT, AR/VR). Our broad expertise in ‎product management, user experience/design, cloud architecture, software development, data insights ‎and intelligence, cybersecurity, emerging tech, and quality assurance ensures that we deliver solutions ‎that address business needs. 10Pearls’ clients include Global 2000 enterprises, high-growth mid-size ‎businesses, and some of the most exciting start-ups across several industries, including healthcare, financial services, ‎energy, education, real estate, retail and hi-tech. ‎Headquartered in the Washington DC metro area, 10Pearls has delivery centers in North America, Latin America, Europe, and South Asia. The ‎Washington Post has referred to 10Pearls as a double-bottom-line company that balances profits with ‎a social cause.

To learn more about 10Pearls, visit https://10pearls.com.

About Women in Tech



Women In Tech (WIT) is an initiative of 10Pearls to inspire women in technology to come forward and break gender stereotypes in the tech field, lead innovation, network, and forge new career opportunities. The event has been carried out for the last 7 years by 10Pearls University in Pakistan, and as of 2024, it will expand its editions along the LATAM region. WIT is in collaboration with our LATAM tech partners who share our commitment – it will include talks by industry experts and provide a platform for students to professionals to network and unlock diverse perspectives.

To learn more about 10Pearls Woman in Tech LATAM, visit https://10pearls.com/WiTLATAM.

