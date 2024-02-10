Simulations Plus to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that it will participate in two healthcare conferences in February.





The Company will be presenting at Oppenheimer’s 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference taking place virtually from February 13-14, 2024. Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, will be presenting on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time, and he will be meeting with investors throughout both days. The live webcast of the Company’s presentation can be accessed via this link and also on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website where it will be available for replay following the event. For more information about the Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference, or to register to attend, please visit the conference website.

The Company is also scheduled to host investor meetings at BTIG at Snowbird – BTIG’s 11th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference taking place at the Cliff Lodge in Snowbird, Utah. CEO Shawn O’Connor will be meeting one-on-one with institutional investors on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 13-14, 2024. The Company’s slide presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website. For more information about the BTIG conference, please visit the BTIG website.

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2022 ESG update.

