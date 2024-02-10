Revolutionary Speech Technology Company CAMB.AI Announces $4M Seed Round Led by Courtside Ventures

Groundbreaking dubbing platform already adopted by the film and sports industries translates with speaker’s original emotion, voice and tone

CAMB.AI’s advanced technology was just used to provide multilingual AI dubbing and translation at the 2024 Australian Open.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CAMB.AI, the groundbreaking speech AI company that specializes in instantaneously dubbing any performance in over 100 languages, dialects, and accents using the original voices with their nuances, announced today that it has raised a $4 million seed round. Led by Courtside Ventures, the investor group includes TRTL Ventures, Blue Star Innovation Partners, Ikemori Ventures, and Eisaburo Maeda. TRTL and Dubai Future District Fund were early investors in CAMB.AI. The funding will power CAMB.AI’s continued growth and progress seen since the company was founded in 2022. Since then, CAMB.AI has broken several technological barriers with their MARS TTS and BOLI Translator, built from the ground up for voice localization.





CAMB.AI’s state of the art techniques don’t just translate speech, they capture and convey the speaker’s original tone and nuance – preserving emotion with less than three seconds of input. This ensures that the translated content remains as powerful and engaging as the original, maintaining the speaker’s intended impact. The largest collection of resource languages, CAMB.AI has the ability to translate Afrikaans, Malay, and Basque, a testament to the company’s commitment to making global communication more inclusive.

“This technology is truly remarkable,” said Vasu Kulkarni, Partner at lead investor Courtside Ventures. “Growing up in India, a land of over 700 languages, I saw first-hand how difficult it was to consume the plethora of content out there when you couldn’t understand it. For NBA fans in India to now potentially be able watch Steph Curry while listening to the indelible Mike Breen commentating in Hindi is going to globalize the game even further.”

Founded by Avneesh Prakash, CEO, and Akshat Prakash, CTO, who spent a half-decade researching and building the technology, CAMB.AI has seen over 100M views of its dubbed content and already counts Major League Soccer, Tennis Australia, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, Nick DiGiovanni, Narin Beauty, BeerBiceps, and many other live sports properties, media companies and individual mega-creators as clients.

CAMB.AI was also used in Emirati director Nayla Al Khaja’s horror film Three, which debuted 2 months ago at the Red Sea Festival in Saudi Arabia as the world’s first, fully AI-dubbed multilingual feature film.

“I wanted to ensure my movie was able to be viewed by a global audience in any language,” said Nayla Al Khaja. “Only CAMB.AI could capture the emotional nuances blended with the horrific content and create a truly authentic experience for my viewers.”

Despite the expansive reach of top-notch digital content, a substantial segment of the global population misses out on the essence of that content due to linguistic barriers. Traditional methods of translation and dubbing sometimes fall short in preserving the original emotion, subtleties, and colloquialisms that render each piece of content unique. CAMB.AI offers revolutionary dubbing, using proprietary state of the art Generative AI technology to deliver colloquial, contextual translations, zero-shot cross-lingual voice cloning, cross-lingual time sync, background score preservation, and more, at a fraction of the time and cost of others in the space.

“This is a monumental day for CAMB.AI and we are excited to have an investor group that sees our vision and will help us grow,” said Avneesh Prakash, CAMB.AI CEO and Co-Founder. “We’ve already seen amazing adoption of our technology and we expect this funding to fast track further development and global expansion.”

The company was recently selected, from a pool of 600+ companies, by Major League Soccer to be part of the inaugural cohort of the MLS Innovation Lab; with MLS planning to test CAMB.AI’s translation technology across their vast media ecosystem. The Company was also selected for the exclusive 2024 AO Startups Program, a joint-venture between Tennis Australia, Wildcard Ventures and Techstars, with CAMB.AI’s technology most recently used to provide AI multi-lingual dubbing and translation from the 2024 Australian Open.

“Making content that is more accessible and personalized for our global fans is an absolute priority for the AO,“ Machar Reid, Head of Innovation, Tennis Australia. “CAMB.AI has the potential to deepen our connection with these audiences in a way not previously thought possible.”

ABOUT CAMB.AI

Established in 2022, CAMB.AI leads content localization with a five-year foundation in advanced AI research in speech and translation. Our team comprises AI experts from renowned institutions and companies like Carnegie Mellon University, Apple, and Amazon. We’ve pioneered the zero-shot AI Dubbing platform, delivering hyper-realistic content translation in 120+ languages. CAMB.AI empowers content creators and owners across media, sports, and education, to transcend language barriers and make content universally relatable on a global scale.

