Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One B737-800 to Air North, Yukon’s Airline

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acg—Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, announced the delivery of one Boeing 737-800 aircraft to Whitehorse, Yukon Territory Canada based Air North, Yukon’s Airline. (“Air North”).





“We are thrilled to welcome Air North as a new customer for ACG and look forward to participating in the airline’s almost 50-year history by providing important air transportation to the Yukon Territory residents and visitors,” said Alan Mangels, Vice President of Marketing for ACG.

“With today’s increasing focus on the environment, moving ahead to Next Generation Boeing 737’s is a significant step for us. Passengers will be impressed by the contemporary, comfortable cabin, and the fuel efficiency and other cost savings will help us to deliver a great product at a fair price for years to come,” said Joseph Sparling, CEO and co-founder of Air North.

ACG specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and aviation finance. In addition to aircraft leasing services, we provide aircraft asset management solutions tailored to meet our customers’ fleet management needs. To learn more about the aircraft leasing and aircraft management services offered by ACG, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 490 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of September 30, 2023, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

About Air North

Air North, Yukon’s Airline was founded in 1977 and provides scheduled service between the Yukon and seven gateway cities in southern Canada as well as scheduled service within the Yukon. Air North is truly Yukon’s Airline with about one in fifteen Yukon residents holding an equity or employment stake in the airline, including the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, who hold a 49% stake. Visit www.flyairnorth.com to learn more.

