Berkana Resources Partners with Pipecom to Deliver Expanded Services to the Oil & Gas Midstream Market.

Berkana Resources Corporation, a leading provider of Operational Technology (OT) System Integration, Consulting, Security, Compliance, Managed Services, and Edge Solutions, is pleased to announce our expanded partnership with Calgary based Pipecom. Pipecom Corporation is a leading provider of OT Automation, SCADA and Field Services.





Berkana and Pipecom have been working together for some time to deliver OT projects on time and on budget. We recently formalized our partnership to provide a seamless team when addressing client requirements.

“We are pleased to be take the next step in our relationship with Pipecom. Their resources and capabilities add huge value to our combined service offerings,” said Jeff Whitney of Berkana Resources.

“We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Berkana Resources. Pipecom’s extensive experience and robust resources across Canada, the United States, and South America perfectly complement Berkana’s offerings. Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled solutions, harnessing our combined strengths to drive innovation, create value, and exceed the expectations of our clients across diverse markets and regions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, reflecting our commitment to excellence and our shared vision for success in the ever-evolving landscape of our industries,” said Gurbaaj Dhanoa.

For additional information about Berkana Resources, contact Jeff Whitney or visit our website at: www.berkanaresources.com

For additional information about Pipecom, contact Gurbaaj Dhanoa or visit their website at: https://pipecom.org

About Berkana

Berkana has been a trusted provider of Operational Technology solutions to the Oil & Gas and Electric Utility Markets for over 15 years. Our seasoned staff of consultants, SME’s, and project managers provide Consulting, Integration, Security, Compliance, Managed Services, and Edge Solutions to clients dealing with changes to their OT infrastructure. Our focus on Edge solutions incorporates a standardized platform with industry leading software and hardware that, coupled with AI, is helping our clients achieve significant gains in infrastructure efficiency.

About Pipecom

PipeCom has proven experience in IT, SCADA, Leak Detection Systems, and field operations. We provide the people, processes, and past experience to deliver integrated solutions, enabling companies to operate safe and reliable assets. Our expertise spans operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT), and we provide consulting services to Upstream and Midstream industries.

Contacts

Jeff Whitney



Berkana Resources Corporation



Office phone: (303) 293-2193



Email Address: jwhitney@berkanaresources.com

www.berkanaresources.com

Gurbaaj Dhanoa



PipeCom Corporation



Office Phone: (403) 608-9151



Email Address: gurbaaj.dhanoa@pipecom.org

https://pipecom.org