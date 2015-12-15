KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2024-CES2 (TPMT 2024-CES2)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#creditratingagency–KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 31 classes of asset-backed securities from Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2024-CES2 (TPMT 2024-CES2), a $391.0 million RMBS transaction, as of December 31, 2023 (the Statistical Calculation Date). The underlying pool consisted of 5,311 closed-end second lien mortgages (CES; 100%) originated by Spring EQ, LLC (43.8%), Rocket Mortgage, LLC (38.7%), Lakeview Community Capital, LLC (10.7%), and Mr. Cooper (6.8%). The CES collateral is characterized by fully amortizing, fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) with a non-zero weighted average original credit score of 735 and an average original term of 265 months, and is seasoned approximately three months. The TPMT 2024-CES2 deal structure incorporates excess spread along with a sequential payment waterfall of interest and principal.





