CORRECTING and REPLACING Calibrate Names Rob MacNaughton as New Chief Executive Officer

MacNaughton to Lead Business into Enterprise-first Era

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release dated February 8, 2024 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.





The updated release reads:

CALIBRATE NAMES ROB MACNAUGHTON AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

MacNaughton to Lead Business into Enterprise-first Era

Calibrate, the leading clinician-guided and value-based obesity treatment program, today announced Rob MacNaughton as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. MacNaughton brings a wealth of experience and leadership to his role at Calibrate as the company embarks on its enterprise-first growth phase, focused on growing and expanding strategic partnerships with employers.

As a nationally recognized healthcare technology executive leader, MacNaughton has a proven track record launching new verticals, overseeing product development, and scaling operations at healthcare companies. Prior to joining Calibrate, he served as the Venture Chair at Redesign Health where he oversaw the launch and growth of several care delivery and health technology brands. Prior roles have included serving as CEO of Curve Health and Nurse Grid and as Chief Product Officer at Cambia Health Solutions, a multi-state Blue Cross Blue Shield payor, where he led consumer growth and strategic efforts.

“Obesity is the largest category of chronic disease and one of the biggest drivers of healthcare spending. I’m honored to join a company at the forefront of value-based obesity care and a business that is clearly committed to addressing the epidemic head on while helping employers and insurers manage soaring costs,” said Calibrate CEO, Rob MacNaughton. “Our commercial momentum is stronger than ever, and we are confident we will continue to collaborate with industry leaders to deliver best-in-class sustained outcomes.”

MacNaughton assumes the role of CEO at Calibrate at a time when the company is spearheading its growth in its enterprise business, capitalizing on existing strategic collaborations. Calibrate has been focused over the past year on bringing cost-effective medication management to employers who are seeking GLP-1 covered benefits.

“There has never been a more opportune time for this company,” added Calibrate co-President and Chief Commercial Officer Scott Honken. “GLP-1 medication utilization is sky-rocketing and our enterprise offering is the leading solution focused solely on treating obesity with proven outcomes at scale. Under Rob’s leadership, we will continue to double down on working with employers and payers to expand access to sustainable long-lasting metabolic health care while reducing the total cost of care.”

As part of the announcement today, Madryn announced additional funding in Calibrate. Avinash Amin, MD, Managing Partner at Madryn said: “Calibrate’s unwavering commitment to clinical excellence and its impact on transforming health outcomes for populations make us incredibly confident in the business. It is with this great conviction in Calibrate and the company’s mission that Madryn proudly announces additional investment in the company.”

Just last week, Calibrate released its Third Annual Results Report which represents the largest real-world dataset on GLP-1 medications coupled with intensive lifestyle intervention, and surpasses the outcomes observed in GLP-1 medication clinical trials of popular medications like Wegovy and Ozempic. The report includes data on over 16,000 members and highlights a 16.2% average weight loss at 12 months and 17.9% average weight loss at 24 months. Further, the report demonstrated that among members who discontinued GLP-1 medications, 92% maintained a clinically significant 10% weight loss at least six months post-tapering off of GLP-1 medication. Calibrate is the first and only commercial obesity treatment program to publish real-world data on a member cohort of this size.

About Calibrate

Calibrate is on a mission to change the way the world treats weight. As the leading clinician-guided and value-based outcomes model in obesity treatment, Calibrate combines medication with transformative behavior change to improve overall metabolic health, driving cost-effective, long-term weight loss results while reducing the total cost of care for employers and payers. Recognized by esteemed organizations, including the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers, Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, TIME’s Best Inventions, and the Employer Health Innovation Roundtable Traction Awards. Calibrate is backed by leading healthcare investors, including Madryn Asset Management, and Redesign Health.

Contacts

Media: press@joincalibrate.com