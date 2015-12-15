Data and AI Expert Andres Avalos Named Chief Product Officer of OfficeSpace Software to Transform the Workplace Management Category

The former IBM Watson and User Testing product leader will drive human-centered AI innovation to improve hybrid work, employee experience, & real estate optimization for enterprise teams.

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—OfficeSpace Software (“OfficeSpace”), the top-rated workplace management software on G2’s software review site, announced Andres Avalos as its Chief Product Officer. As a seasoned SaaS product visionary, Avalos has developed category-defining solutions for enterprise data, AI, and user experience applications, including IBM’s AI Governance and Preparation Technologies (formerly IBM Watson Knowledge Catalog), UserZoom’s quick-start product offerings (now UserTesting), and AI struggle detection for IBM’s TeaLeaf CX (now Tealeaf by Acoustic). Avalos also pioneered groundbreaking in-house cloud analytics solutions for Wells Fargo. He has been charged with using his expertise in setting industry standards for product packaging and pricing to redefine workplace management for the modern era.









Under Avalos’ leadership, OfficeSpace Software has been developing new human-centered solutions to meet the changing needs of workplace teams and employees. As a long-time AI product leader, Avalos has infused the OfficeSpace roadmap with data and AI capabilities to deliver faster, more actionable insights and efficiencies for workplace management teams, and employee experience features to increase collaboration and connection for hybrid workforces.

Following extensive user, market, analyst, and investor research, Avalos and the OfficeSpace team defined the optimal capability sets required to support the three stages of hybrid workplace management based on an organization’s size, operational model, data maturity, and business objectives. Avalos’ proven ability to innovate and deliver powerful, delightful product experiences, combined with OfficeSpace Software’s commitment to excellence, positions the company as a category leader for IWMS and WEX applications.

“Andres is a visionary product leader who anticipates market needs and delivers rapid innovation. His product development practice is grounded in powerful user research that ensures everything we build delivers ultimate value creation for our clients and stakeholders which is critical during this time of massive workplace transformation,” shares Erin Mulligan Helgren, CEO of OfficeSpace.

“It’s an incredible privilege to create solutions that help teams work through unprecedented change in their relationship to the workplace, their employers, and work itself,” shares Andres Avalos, Chief Product Officer at OfficeSpace. “We’re keeping people and human connection at the heart of everything we’re building while tapping into the power of Gen AI to give them faster, easier ways to connect in the workplace and get the insights they need to make it a competitive advantage in the future.”

Erin Mulligan Helgren and Andres Avalos will be discussing the team’s market research and perspectives on AI and human-centered design on February 19th at 9:30 AM CST on LinkedIn Live. Tune in on LinkedIn at @OfficeSpace Software.

About OfficeSpace Software

OfficeSpace is the workplace management platform enabling the future of work, with software that helps teams plan, connect, and perform in the hybrid workplace. The world’s top organizations use OfficeSpace to get the most out of their space and connect the people in it, with intuitive space planning, desk and room booking, employee wayfinding, visitor management, workplace intelligence, and AI. OfficeSpace is named Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements, Users Most Likely to Recommend, and Overall Leader, Winter 2024 on G2’s enterprise software review site. OfficeSpace was also featured as a top supplier in Gartner’s 2023 Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications. The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners and Resurgens Technology Partners. Follow OfficeSpace on LinkedIn, @OfficeSpace Software.

