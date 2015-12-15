Peak Dental Selects Pearl as Exclusive Dental AI Service Provider

The new partnership adds Pearl’s industry-leading dental AI utilities to the cutting-edge clinical and practice performance toolset deployed across Peak Dental Service’s 50-plus US locations

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and Peak Dental Services, a top dental service organization (DSO), today announced that Pearl has been selected as Peak’s exclusive dental artificial intelligence (AI) provider. The partnership will bring Pearl’s dental AI suite, including Second Opinion® and Practice Intelligence®, to over 50 dental practices across the western United States.





“Peak Dental Services’ number one core value is to ‘put the patient and provider experience first’ and we believe Pearl’s technology perfectly aligns with enabling our providers to diagnose with confidence and improve the trust patients have in their recommendations,” said A.J. Peak, CEO of Peak Dental Services. “As we continue to expand our presence nationally, our partnership with Pearl gives our practices and teams a new opportunity to elevate this experience even further by maximizing operational efficiency and ensuring that every patient within our network receives the highest-quality care.”

Peak Dental Services’ provider-led practices offer patients a full spectrum of general dentistry, oral surgery centers, endodontic centers, pediatric practices, orthodontics and specialty dental services. Peak Dental Services supports its practices with business expertise across marketing, call center support, insurance management, and billing, while ensuring that its dentists maintain their clinical autonomy in pursuit of clinical excellence. By implementing Pearl’s technology across its locations, Peak Dental Services is equipping its team members with the most effective new technology for clinical consistency, efficiency and accuracy in dentistry.

Pearl’s Second Opinion® is the first and most powerful AI radiologic detection aid designed to read x-rays and deliver real-time radiologic findings for chairside case presentation and patient communication. Practice Intelligence® applies Second Opinion®’s clinical AI capabilities in conjunction with patient treatment data to uncover actionable insights that dentists and practices staff use to guide clinical planning, scheduling, recall and other functions that ensure the dental health of patients and the financial health of practices.

“Pearl is committed to bringing the powerful benefits of AI-assisted dental care to as many providers and patients as possible, and our partnership with Peak Dental Services is a testament to that commitment,” said Pearl founder and CEO Ophir Tanz. “Together with Peak, we are advancing the future of dentistry by equipping hundreds of forward-looking dental professionals with AI tools that enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline practice management, and elevate patient care.”

About Pearl

Pearl is leading the global dental AI revolution with groundbreaking computer vision solutions that elevate efficiency, accuracy, and the standard of care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/getdemo.

About Peak Dental Services

Founded in 2008, Peak Dental Services is one of the fastest-growing dental services organizations in the United States with +55 locations supporting +100 generalist and specialist dentists across Colorado and Texas. Peak is committed to improving the dentist experience through high-quality non-clinical support services while maintaining exceptional patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes. Peak continues to rapidly expand through de novo clinic openings and acquisitions. For more information please visit: www.peakdentalservices.com.

