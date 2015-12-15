Datadobi Caps Off 2023 with Groundbreaking Innovations and Strategic Milestones in Unstructured Data Management

Datadobi Reimagining How Businesses Can Turn Unstructured Data Into Powerhouse of Value and Success

LEUVEN, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Datadobi, a global leader in vendor-neutral unstructured data management, today announced the successful close of 2023. The year was marked by a series of notable achievements, underscoring the company’s commitment to excellence across every aspect of its business. This unwavering dedication also played a key role in helping to cement its StorageMAP platform’s reputation for transforming unstructured data from a financial, legal, and operational burden into a highly valuable and strategic business asset.





Datadobi’s 2023 achievements included:

Bar Raising Innovation:

– Datadobi Announced Enhancements to StorageMAP for the Most Comprehensive Unstructured Data Management at Massive Scale – With StorageMAP, users can now minimize risk while transforming unstructured data from a cost center into a profit-generating competitive advantage.

Customer Success Highlights:

– Retraites Populaires Invested in Datadobi to Move 18 Years of Production and Archive Data into New IT Environment – With StorageMAP, financial and insurance services leader enabled tech refresh and datacenter transformation – quickly, safely, and affordably moving unstructured data while ensuring critical end-to-end chain of custody.

– The German Cancer Research Center Enhanced Data Management and Security with Datadobi – DKFZ now leverages StorageMAP to manage its unstructured data and provide availability and protection.

Strategic Partnerships:

– Datadobi is now available in AWS Marketplace – StorageMAP Assess Solution and StorageMAP Unstructured data management software now empower AWS customers to mitigate potential risk and cost while driving improved ESG effectiveness and optimum data value.

– Datadobi and Climb Channel Solutions Launched StorageMAP File System Assessment Service – Featuring StorageMAP v6.4 Enhanced Intelligence and Reporting – Channel partners can now deliver badly needed insight into customers’ rapidly growing unstructured data storage estates.

– Datadobi Accelerated Channel Momentum with StorageMAP, the Premier Platform for Unstructured Data Management – Its newly enhanced DatadobiDriven Program achieved a milestone with over 1,000 now certified.

Awards & Accolades:

– CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel Honored Jenn Rothschiller of Datadobi – Rothschiller recognized for dedication and success in driving sustained profitability and growth for Datadobi’s partners.

– Datadobi Named to 2023 CRN® Storage 100 List – StorageMAP named in the Data Management, Protection, and Resilience category. The Storage 100 recognizes industry-leading storage vendors that provide transformative, channel-friendly products and services.

– Datadobi Received the 2023 Excellence Award from Cloud Computing Magazine – StorageMAP was honored for innovation in cloud computing.

– Datadobi Spotlighted the 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide – StorageMAP recognized for equipping partners with a single pane of glass to manage unstructured data across environments and tackle cost, risk, and carbon footprint issues, while maximizing the data’s value.

“As we look back, it’s clear that our journey hasn’t just been about refining technology; it’s been about reimagining how businesses can turn their data into a powerhouse of value,” said Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder, Datadobi. “It’s been a year where every challenge was met with innovative thinking and every opportunity was seized to elevate our StorageMAP solution, transforming it from a reliable product to an industry-defining solution. What once seemed like daunting data challenges are now golden opportunities for our clients, thanks to our team’s and our world-class partners’ relentless drive and ingenuity.” He concluded, “Here’s to a year that proved when you’re passionate about what you do, the sky’s the limit.”

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in vendor-neutral unstructured data management, brings order to heterogeneous unstructured storage and hybrid-cloud environments via its StorageMAP platform. StorageMAP software allows IT leaders to go beyond data stored to data managed both on-premises and in the cloud. Datadobi helps enterprises manage unstructured data growth through the power of visualization, organization, and action in a single pane of glass. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

