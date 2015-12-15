Intuit and Khan Academy Team Up to Offer Free Financial Education to Students and Teachers

Intuit Aims to Engage Over 50 Million Students To Become Financially Confident by 2030

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today announced a new initiative with Khan Academy that aims to empower educators and students with free financial education tools. With the help of Khan Academy, Intuit is working toward its goal of engaging 50 million students with free learning resources by 2030.





Intuit and Khan Academy have a shared goal to provide free financial resources to all high school students across the United States. Students who learn using the resources in Khan Academy’s financial education course can find relevant, accessible, and engaging content to help them on their journey toward financial success.

“Intuit has been a global leader in financial technology for over 40 years, and we are committed to building financial confidence for the current and next generations. We are excited to work with Khan Academy as part of our team’s goal to engage and help 50 million students become financially confident by 2030,” says Dave Zasada VP of Corporate Responsibility at Intuit. “Our partnership with Khan Academy aims to help simplify and provide access to personal finance tools and foster confidence and capability among students.”

Intuit’s research reveals that the majority of Gen-Z struggles with personal finance, which leads to uncertainty about their future. With these resources, students can learn to build higher credit scores, increase savings, and make better borrowing choices. In addition, in a related teacher resource section, there are links to Intuit tools that explain complex financial concepts with simulations using real-world tools including Intuit TurboTax and Credit Karma.

“Intuit and Khan Academy will enable people to take control of their finances, step-by-step,” says Khan Academy Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sal Khan. “Learners will acquire essential knowledge about how to manage their money that could make a significant impact on their finances over time. Intuit’s support will help make these important resources free and readily available to many people.”

The new resources, supported with funding from Intuit, are available now.

ABOUT INTUIT

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

ABOUT KHAN ACADEMY

Khan Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of providing a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere. Khan Academy is piloting an AI guide called Khanmigo that is a tutor and teaching assistant. Khanmigo is integrated into a platform that includes practice problems, videos and articles that cover a range of subjects. The organization’s free app for young children ages two to eight is Khan Academy Kids. The organization partners with school districts across the country that serve students who are historically under-resourced. Districts use Khan Academy Districts, MAP Accelerator and Khan Academy Kids to help teachers differentiate instruction. Worldwide, more than 160 million registered learners have used Khan Academy in 190 countries and 51 languages. For more information, please see research findings about Khan Academy and our press center.

