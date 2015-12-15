Datametrex Announces Fiscal Year-End Change

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 8, 2024) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) today announces that it is changing its fiscal year-end from December 31 to March 31.

The Company is changing its year-end to better facilitate the audit process for audit services for companies with a year-end of December 31. As a result, the Company expects to file its audited fifteen-month fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 financial statements in late-June 2024, in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”).

Further details regarding the change in financial year, including the Company’s interim reporting periods, will be available in the Company’s Notice of Change of Financial Year-End prepared in accordance with section 4.8 NI 51-102, which will be filed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes on a global scale. For more on Datametrex, please visit the company’s website.

