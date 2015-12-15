Sphere 3D Corp. Provides January 2024 Production and Operation Updates

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 8, 2024) – Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (“Sphere 3D”), dedicated to becoming the leading carbon-neutral Bitcoin mining company, is providing the results of its Bitcoin mining operation for January 2024.

Key Highlights:

61.0 Bitcoin mined in January, up 61% YoY.

Month-end operating hash rate was 1.2 EH/s, down from December due to machine transfers.

Uptime was 82%.

Metrics1 Jan 2023 Dec 2023 Jan 2024 Bitcoin Mined 37.8 73.5 61.0 Bitcoin Sold 121.7 50.4 76.4 Mining Revenue* $0.8 million $3.1 million $2.6 million Bitcoin Holdings 19.2 41.2 25.8 Deployed Miners ~4,330 ~12,800 ~12,300 Month End Deployed Hash Rate (EH/s) 0.5 EH/s 1.3 EH/s 1.2 EH/s



*Unaudited

1 Includes Sphere 3D assets temporarily custodied by Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. under the now-terminated master services agreement.

CEO Comments

“January 2024 was a month of transition. We are down 17% on bitcoin production as we transferred our machines from Core Scientific, Inc. (“Core”) to a different hosting provider as a result of settling our prior litigation with Core. In addition, our machines at Coinmint, which were under contract through Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (“Gryphon”), came offline pending resolution of a dispute with Gryphon. In January 2024, we mined 61.0 Bitcoin, representing a 61% increase year-over-year. We have tested new firmware and have seen a slight improvement with incremental upgrades. We plan to move to the next phase of testing over the next couple weeks. We are continuing discussions with several potential merger partners. Finally, we are taking delivery of our equity associated with the settlement of the Core litigation in the coming weeks.”

Gryphon Update

As previously disclosed, on October 6, 2023, Sphere 3D terminated, effective immediately, the Master Services Agreement (“MSA”) between Sphere 3D and Gryphon, dated August 10, 2021, as amended on December 29, 2021. The termination of the MSA is expected to result in an additional 22.5% in gross profit.

In November 2023, Gryphon indicated, through its counsel, that upon receipt of certain information it would be remitting outstanding proceeds, less fees and expenses, generated under the MSA that Sphere 3D asserts is currently held by Gryphon on behalf of Sphere 3D, which Sphere 3D believes amounts to approximately 21.6 bitcoin or approximately $0.9 million, at January 31, 2024, before factoring in fees and expenses. Sphere 3D believes it has sent the requested information; Gryphon, however has yet to return the funds. Sphere 3D hopes that Gryphon will remit the proceeds soon, but is exploring its regulatory and legal options.

Havening Update

Sphere 3D has anticipated the havening and is preparing accordingly. Sphere 3D is focusing on various alternatives and considering a number of options for growth, including, but not limited to, adding exahash organically, mergers and acquisitions, and other options. Sphere 3D is currently focused on strategic opportunities and on maintaining operational efficiency.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) is a net carbon-neutral cryptocurrency miner with more than a decade of proven enterprise data-services expertise. Sphere 3D is growing its industrial-scale Bitcoin mining operation through the capital-efficient procurement of next-generation mining equipment and partnering with best-in-class data center operators. Sphere 3D is dedicated to growing shareholder value while honoring its commitment to strict environmental, social, and governance standards. For more information about Sphere 3D, please visit Sphere3D.com.

