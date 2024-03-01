Fubo to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 1, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that it will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 before the market opens on March 1, 2024.





Following the release, Fubo Co-founder and CEO David Gandler and CFO John Janedis will host a conference call to review results and provide a brief business and outlook update.

Conference Call Details:



Date: Friday, March 1, 2024



Start Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial-In Details:



Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number (North America): 1 (800) 715-9871



Participant Toll Dial-In Number (International): +1 (646) 307-1963



Conference ID: 9023485

The live webcast will be also available on the Events & Presentations page of Fubo’s investor relations website. Participants should join the webcast 10 minutes in advance to ensure that they are connected prior to the event. An archived replay will be available on Fubo’s website following the call.

To enhance engagement with Fubo’s shareholder base, the company is partnering with Say Technologies for its earnings call. Beginning Friday, February 23, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET, shareholders can submit questions at app.saytechnologies.com/fubo-2023-q4. Fubo management will respond during the earnings call to a selection of questions received. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the start of the earnings call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

About Fubo

With a global mission to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news and entertainment content, through a single app, FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 300 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2023). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through an intuitive and personalized streaming experience. Fubo has continuously pushed the boundaries of live TV streaming. It was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming and MultiView, which it did years ahead of its peers, as well as Instant Headlines, a first-of-its-kind AI feature that generates contextual news topics as they are reported live on air.

Learn more at https://fubo.tv

Contacts

Investor Contacts

Alison Sternberg, Fubo



asternberg@fubo.tv

JCIR for Fubo



ir@fubo.tv

Media Contacts

Jennifer L. Press, Fubo



jpress@fubo.tv

Bianca Illion, Fubo



billion@fubo.tv