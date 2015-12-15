Gulp Data Partners With Snowflake To Help Companies Revolutionize Their Approach To Data Monetization

Partnership to transform how companies view and leverage data

Gulp Data, a provider of data valuations, data-backed loans, and data monetization services, today announced its new partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company that empowers organizations to explore, share, and unlock the true value of their data.

As of today, companies can easily determine the market value of their data within 24 hours by accessing Gulp Data’s innovative data valuation app on Snowflake Marketplace. By using Gulp Data’s Snowflake Native App, companies have an opportunity to generate financial value from their data assets by helping them understand how much their datasets are worth, how data products can be priced and packaged, how much demand there is with buyers, and how to enrich datasets to increase their value. With Snowflake Native Apps as its foundation, Gulp Data’s app insights can be leveraged directly within a customer’s Snowflake account, running directly on customers’ data without the need to move or provide external access to that data.



“We’re witnessing a rapid acceleration of data sharing and licensing, not just from digitally native companies but from companies across industries. This is a pivotal shift in business strategy as companies increasingly recognize the value of their historically underutilized data assets,” said Chris Child, Senior Director, Product Management – Applications at Snowflake.

“This era is about more than just managing data—it’s about actively differentiating and increasing enterprise value through data. Our integrated solution and partnership provides the resources for companies that don’t want to be left behind by empowering them to develop and monetize a diverse range of data products in Snowflake Marketplace.”

Gulp Data’s solutions have revolutionized data valuation and monetization, and have been used to identify and generate hundreds of millions of dollars from data assets utilizing advanced machine learning techniques. Its proprietary technology provides an underwriteable data valuation based on a company’s datasets within just 24 hours.

The company also offers actionable insights based on available attributes, peer scoring and enrichment recommendations. Finally, companies can identify high-potential buyers based on Gulp Data’s technology and extensive buyer network.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in data asset valuation and monetization. Combining Snowflake’s proven platform capabilities and expansive Data Cloud with Gulp Data’s innovative valuation technology, we are empowering companies to not only understand, but also maximize the financial potential of their data assets,” said Jeremy Bruck, Managing Partner at Gulp Data.

“Our joint efforts will transform how companies view and leverage data, shifting from traditional data management to creating substantial, tangible value. This partnership is not just about technology integration; it’s about redefining the future of data as a key driver of enterprise growth.”

The Snowflake Native App Framework (currently in public preview on AWS and private preview on GCP and Azure) enables developers to build applications using Snowflake’s core functionalities, distribute them globally on Snowflake Marketplace, and deploy them within a customer’s Snowflake account. To learn more about the Snowflake Native App Framework and how to become a Snowflake partner, click here.

About Gulp Data:

Founded in 2021, Gulp Data is a provider of data valuations, data-backed loans, and data monetization services. Powered by proprietary machine learning, the company can perform rapid data valuations to accelerate data monetization efforts, as well as provide non-dilutive loans using copies of the borrowers’ data as collateral. The company operates globally and offers its services to businesses of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.gulpdata.com.