RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

OXFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE: RBC, RBCP), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Third quarter net sales of $373.9 million increased 6.3% over last year, Aerospace/Defense up 22.5% and Industrial down 0.6%.

Gross margin of 42.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 41.5% for the same quarter last year.

Third quarter net income as a percentage of net sales of 12.5% vs 10.3% last year; Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales of 29.3% vs 29.4% last year.

Read more Leading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges ($ in millions) Fiscal 2024 Read more Nozomi Networks Guardian NSG-M Receives ANSSI-CSPN Certification Fiscal 2023 Change GAAP Adjusted (1) GAAP Adjusted (1) GAAP Adjusted (1) Net sales $ 373.9 $ 351.6 6.3 % Gross margin $ 158.0 $ 158.0 $ 146.0 $ 146.0 8.2 % 8.2 % Gross margin % 42.3 % 42.3 % 41.5 % 41.5 % Operating income $ 75.2 $ 75.5 $ 70.4 $ 71.6 7.0 % 5.3 % Operating income % 20.1 % 20.2 % 20.0 % 20.4 % Net income $ 46.6 $ 60.0 $ 36.3 $ 53.3 28.4 % 12.4 % Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 40.8 $ 54.2 $ 30.6 $ 47.7 33.2 % 13.6 % Diluted EPS $ 1.39 $ 1.85 $ 1.05 $ 1.64 32.4 % 12.8 % (1) Results exclude items in reconciliation below.

Nine Month Financial Highlights

($ in millions) Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Change GAAP Adjusted (1) GAAP Adjusted (1) GAAP Adjusted (1) Net sales $ 1,146.6 $ 1,074.9 6.7 % Gross margin $ 492.2 $ 492.5 $ 438.3 $ 438.3 12.3 % 12.4 % Gross margin % 42.9 % 43.0 % 40.8 % 40.8 % Operating income $ 248.0 $ 249.2 $ 206.9 $ 215.9 19.9 % 15.4 % Operating income % 21.6 % 21.7 % 19.2 % 20.1 % Net income $ 148.3 $ 196.6 $ 117.5 $ 172.8 26.2 % 13.7 % Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 131.0 $ 179.3 $ 100.4 $ 155.6 30.6 % 15.2 % Diluted EPS $ 4.49 $ 6.15 $ 3.45 $ 5.36 30.1 % 14.7 % (1) Results exclude items in reconciliation below.

“As expected, third quarter results showed a 6.3% increase in net sales during the quarter compared to the previous year,” said Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our aerospace and defense segment has continued to produce strong results as we continue to see an acceleration in volume, especially from major aircraft manufacturers and their supply chains.”

Third Quarter Results

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 were $373.9 million, an increase of 6.3% from $351.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Net sales for our Industrial segment decreased 0.6%, while net sales for our Aerospace/Defense segment increased 22.5%. Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $158.0 million compared to $146.0 million for the same period last year.

SG&A for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $63.9 million, an increase of $7.1 million from $56.8 million for the same period last year. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A was 17.1% for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 16.1% for the same period last year.

Other operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $18.9 million compared to $18.8 million for the same period last year. For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, other operating expenses included $17.7 million of amortization of intangible assets, $0.1 million of restructuring costs, and $1.1 million of other items. For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, other operating expenses included $17.4 million of amortization of intangible assets, $1.2 million of Dodge TSA costs and other costs associated with the Dodge acquisition, and $0.2 million of other items.

Operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $75.2 million compared to $70.4 million for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $75.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $71.6 million for the same period last year. Refer to the tables below for details on the adjustments made to operating income to arrive at adjusted operating income.

Interest expense, net, was $19.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $20.9 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $10.2 million compared to $11.7 million for the same period last year. The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was 18.1% compared to 24.4% for the same period last year. The effective income tax rate for the three-month period ended December 30, 2023 of 18.1% included $1.9 million of discrete tax benefits associated with stock-based compensation partially offset by $0.2 million of other items; the effective income tax rate without these net benefits would have been 21.2%. The effective income tax rate for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 of 24.4% included $0.3 million of discrete tax benefits associated with stock-based compensation partially offset by $0.2 million of other items; the effective income tax rate without these benefits would have been 24.5%

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $46.6 million compared to $36.3 million for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, net income was $60.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $53.3 million for the same period last year. Refer to the tables below for details on the adjustments made to net income to arrive at adjusted net income. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $40.8 million compared to $30.6 million for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $54.2 million compared to $47.7 million for the same period last year.

Diluted EPS attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.39 compared to $1.05 for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, diluted EPS attributable to common stockholders was $1.85 for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $1.64 for the same period last year.

Backlog as of December 30, 2023, was $652.1 million compared to $641.3 million as of September 30, 2023 and $613.6 million as of December 31, 2022. The $652.1 million backlog amount excluded $118.6 million of orders that we expected to fulfill beyond 12 months from December 30, 2023; the $641.3 million backlog amount excluded $121.1 million of orders that we expected to fulfill beyond 12 months from September 30, 2023; the $613.6 million backlog amount excluded $107.5 million of orders that we expected to fulfill beyond 12 months from December 31, 2022.

Outlook for the Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024

The Company expects net sales to be approximately $405.0 million to $415.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $394.4 million last year, a growth rate of 2.7% to 5.2%.

Live Webcast

RBC Bearings Incorporated will host a webcast on Thursday, February 8th, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the quarterly results. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations portion of the Company’s website, www.rbcbearings.com, and click on the webcast icon. If you do not have access to the Internet and wish to listen to the call, dial 877-407-4019 (international callers dial +1 201-689-8337) and provide conference ID # 13744033. An audio replay of the call will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET February 8th, 2024, until 2:00 p.m. ET February 22nd, 2024. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 (international callers dial +1 201-612-7415) and providing conference ID # 13744033. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results of operations that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain items. These non-GAAP measures adjust for items that management believes are unusual, as well as other non-cash items including but not limited to depreciation, amortization, and equity-based incentive compensation. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s results of operations as these non-GAAP measures allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance. Investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures disclosed in this press release with the most comparable GAAP measures are included in the financial table attached to this press release.

Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted gross margin excludes the impact of restructuring costs associated with the closing of a plant. Adjusted operating income excludes acquisition expenses (including the impact of acquisition-related fair value adjustments in connection with purchase), restructuring and other similar charges, and other non-operational, non-cash or non-recurring losses. We believe that adjusted operating income is useful in assessing our financial performance by excluding items that are not indicative of our core operating performance or that may obscure trends useful in evaluating our continuing results of operations.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders (calculated on a diluted basis) exclude non-cash expenses for amortization related to acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, amortization of deferred finance fees, acquisition expenses (including the impact of acquisition-related fair value adjustments in connection with purchase), restructuring and other similar charges, gains or losses on divestitures, discontinued operations, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, and other non-operational, non-cash or non-recurring losses, net of their income tax impact. We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are useful in assessing our financial performance by excluding items that are not indicative of our core operating performance or that may obscure trends useful in evaluating our continuing results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA

We use the term “Adjusted EBITDA” to describe net income adjusted for the items summarized in the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table below. Adjusted EBITDA is intended to show our unleveraged, pre-tax operating results and therefore reflects our financial performance based on operational factors, excluding non-operational, non-cash or non-recurring losses or gains. In view of our debt level, Adjusted EBITDA aids our investors in understanding our compliance with our debt covenants. Management and various investors use the ratio of total debt less cash to Adjusted EBITDA, or “net debt leverage,” as a measure of our financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making investment decisions and evaluating us against peers. Lastly, management and various investors use the ratio of the change in Adjusted EBITDA divided by the change in net sales (referred to as “incremental margin” in the case of an increase in net sales or “decremental margin” in the case of a decrease in net sales) as an additional measure of our financial performance and some investors utilize it when making investment decisions and evaluating us against peers.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a presentation made in accordance with GAAP, and our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the definition used by others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income, income from operations, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. For example, Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect (a) our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (b) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (c) the significant interest expenses, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt; (d) tax payments that represent a reduction in cash available to us; (e) any cash requirements for the assets being depreciated and amortized that may have to be replaced in the future; or (f) the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters that we and the lenders under our credit agreement may not consider indicative of our ongoing operations. In particular, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adds back certain non-cash, non-operating or non-recurring charges that are deducted in calculating net income, even though these are expenses that may recur or vary greatly, are difficult to predict, and can represent the effect of long-term strategies as opposed to short-term results. In addition, certain of these expenses can represent the reduction of cash that could be used for other corporate purposes. Further, although not included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below, the measure may at times (i) include estimated cost savings and operating synergies related to operational changes ranging from acquisitions to dispositions to restructurings and/or (ii) exclude one-time transition expenditures that we anticipate we will need to incur to realize cost savings before such savings have occurred.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including the following: the section of this press release entitled “Outlook”; any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items relating to the Company, any statement of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed future growth rates in the markets we serve; any statements of belief; any characterization of and the Company’s ability to control contingent liabilities; anticipated trends in the Company’s businesses; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements may include the words “may,” “would,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” and other similar words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the control of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to general economic conditions, geopolitical factors, future levels of aerospace/defense and industrial market activity, future financial performance, our debt level, the integration of the Dodge acquisition, market acceptance of new or enhanced versions of the Company’s products, the pricing of raw materials, changes in the competitive environments in which the Company’s businesses operate, the outcome of pending or future litigation and governmental proceedings and approvals, estimated legal costs, increases in interest rates, tax legislation and changes, our ability to meet our debt obligations, the Company’s ability to acquire and integrate complementary businesses, and risks and uncertainties listed or disclosed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. The Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements.

RBC Bearings Incorporated Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 30, December 31, December 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 373,906 $ 351,625 $ 1,146,600 $ 1,074,872 Cost of sales 215,861 205,585 654,379 636,533 Gross margin 158,045 146,040 492,221 438,339 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 63,895 56,782 189,128 170,129 Other, net 18,859 18,866 55,055 61,331 Total operating expenses 82,754 75,648 244,183 231,460 Operating income 75,291 70,392 248,038 206,879 Interest expense, net 19,303 20,901 59,911 55,032 Other non-operating expense (879 ) 1,539 423 2,490 Income before income taxes 56,867 47,952 187,704 149,357 Provision for income taxes 10,313 11,688 39,470 31,853 Net income 46,554 36,264 148,234 117,504 Preferred stock dividends 5,814 5,686 17,250 17,186 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 40,740 $ 30,578 $ 130,984 $ 100,318 Net income per common share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.41 $ 1.06 $ 4.53 $ 3.49 Diluted $ 1.39 $ 1.05 $ 4.49 $ 3.45 Weighted average common shares: Basic 28,924,073 28,805,305 28,885,453 28,744,732 Diluted 29,204,570 29,120,318 29,153,469 29,053,608 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of Reported Gross Margin to December 30, December 31, December 30, December 31, Adjusted Gross Margin: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reported gross margin $ 158,045 $ 146,040 $ 492,221 $ 438,339 Restructuring and consolidation – – 289 – Adjusted gross margin $ 158,045 $ 146,040 $ 492,510 $ 438,339 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to December 30, December 31, December 30, December 31, Adjusted Operating Income: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reported operating income $ 75,291 $ 70,392 $ 248,038 $ 206,879 Transaction and related costs 113 6 138 73 Transition services – 1,241 – 8,945 Restructuring and consolidation 65 – 986 17 Adjusted operating income $ 75,469 $ 71,639 $ 249,162 $ 215,914 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to Adjusted Net December 30, December 31, December 30, December 31, Income Attributable to Common Stockholders: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reported net income $ 46,554 $ 36,264 $ 148,234 $ 117,504 Transaction and related costs 113 6 138 73 Transition services – 1,241 – 8,945 Restructuring and consolidation 65 – 986 17 Foreign exchange translation loss/(gain) – – – (417 ) M&A related amortization 16,463 16,276 49,068 48,832 Stock compensation expense 4,177 2,874 13,314 11,047 Amortization of deferred finance fees 649 1,826 2,296 6,164 Pension settlement (455 ) – (455 ) – Insurance proceeds received (1,632 ) – (1,632 ) – Tax impact of adjustments and other tax matters (5,962 ) (5,141 ) (15,394 ) (19,362 ) Adjusted net income $ 59,972 $ 53,346 $ 196,555 $ 172,803 Preferred stock dividends 5,814 5,686 17,250 17,186 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 54,158 $ 47,660 $ 179,305 $ 155,617 Adjusted net income per common share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.87 $ 1.65 $ 6.21 $ 5.41 Diluted $ 1.85 $ 1.64 $ 6.15 $ 5.36 Weighted average common shares: Basic 28,924,073 28,805,305 28,885,453 28,744,732 Diluted 29,204,570 29,120,318 29,153,469 29,053,608 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to December 30, December 31, December 30, December 31, Adjusted EBITDA: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reported net income $ 46,554 $ 36,264 $ 148,234 $ 117,504 Interest expense, net 19,303 20,901 59,911 55,032 Provision for income taxes 10,313 11,688 39,470 31,853 Stock compensation expense 4,177 2,874 13,314 11,047 Depreciation and amortization 29,890 28,743 89,566 85,811 Other non-operating expense 1,208 1,539 2,510 2,490 Transaction and related costs 113 6 138 73 Transition services – 1,241 – 8,945 Restructuring and consolidation 65 – 986 17 Pension settlement (455 ) – (455 ) – Insurance proceeds received (1,632 ) – (1,632 ) – Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,536 $ 103,256 $ 352,042 $ 312,772 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 30, December 31, December 30, December 31, Selected Financial Data: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities $ 80,503 $ 60,878 $ 195,323 $ 149,258 Capital expenditures $ 9,531 $ 6,501 $ 23,716 $ 29,577 Total debt $ 1,264,357 $ 1,464,078 Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,611 $ 82,036 Total debt minus cash and cash equivalents $ 1,192,746 $ 1,382,042 Repurchase of common stock $ 7,599 $ 6,559 Backlog $ 652,138 $ 613,582 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 30, December 31, December 30, December 31, Segment Data, Net External Sales: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Aerospace and defense segment $ 129,293 $ 105,532 $ 377,036 $ 308,479 Industrial segment 244,613 246,093 769,564 766,393 Total net external sales $ 373,906 $ 351,625 $ 1,146,600 $ 1,074,872

Contacts

RBC Bearings



Robert Sullivan



203-267-5014



Rsullivan@rbcbearings.com

Alpha IR Group



Michael Cummings



617-461-1101



investors@rbcbearings.com