Godspeed Capital-Backed Crimson Phoenix Acquires TekMasters and Seaford Consulting

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed”), a lower middle market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of TekMasters and Seaford Consulting by its Intelligence, AI/ML, and Data Analytics platform, Crimson Phoenix. The addition of these two businesses to the platform meaningfully expands Crimson Phoenix’s capabilities and presence with its core Intelligence Community customers, and further advances its strategy to support their critical mission requirements.





Crimson Phoenix CEO Ross O’Rourke remarked, “ The acquisition of TekMasters and Seaford represents our continued commitment to investing in capabilities and resources to support our core Intelligence Community customers. The addition of these two well respected companies brings us over 120 highly cleared employees with expertise in software engineering, data science, financial consulting, business intelligence and program management. We are thrilled to have them as part of the Crimson Phoenix team.”

Tommy Seaford, CEO and Founder of Seaford Consulting said, “ Seaford Consulting is excited to join the Crimson Phoenix team. We bring over a decade of Intelligence Community full-systems lifecycle and consulting experience to the table. Being a part of Crimson Phoenix will provide us access to a broader portfolio of customers and contracts to bring those capabilities to bear. In addition, our employees are excited about the growth opportunities the platform will provide. It is rare for companies to find such a good cultural fit for a partnership like this, and we are excited to be a part of it.”

Ramzy Megally, CEO and Founder of TekMasters remarked, “ Partnering with Crimson Phoenix marks a new and exciting chapter for our dedicated employees. Becoming part of a larger, more diversified platform will provide new avenues for growth and advancement opportunities for our people. Our focus remains firmly centered on providing high-end capabilities to support our Intelligence Community customers’ missions.”

About Crimson Phoenix

Crimson Phoenix is a leading digital, data and intelligence analysis and solutions platform designed to support the critical mission requirements of the U.S. Intelligence Community and Special Operations Command. Headquartered in the DC/Virginia area, Crimson Phoenix offers a differentiated suite of mission-critical capabilities and solutions in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, cybersecurity, digital and data enablement, software development, and intelligence targeting and analysis. For more information, please visit www.CrimsonPhoenix.com.

About Godspeed Capital Partners

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at www.godspeedcm.com.

