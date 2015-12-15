Hyve Managed Hosting Launches U.S. Hub in Austin

Stoney Reynolds appointed Head of Region as company expands bespoke global infrastructure and management service to U.S. market

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyve Managed Hosting, a global, fully managed hosting provider, is bringing its award-winning cloud expertise to the U.S. market with the opening of its North American hub in Austin, Texas. Hyve is a global company with entities in the UK, U.S., and Europe that delivers bespoke global infrastructure and management services, including private cloud, dedicated servers, colocation and security services. Major brands in the company’s portfolio include Capita, Caffe Nero, RSPCA and Superdrug, as well as U.S.-based customers such as Orders In Seconds Inc., Virium Technology LLC, and CBHV.





The North American cloud computing market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023, with $202.4 billion, and is expected to continue leading when it comes to cloud usage/adoption until 2030, with a projected revenue share of $612.9 billion. In a market dominated by a few hyperscalers, Hyve brings organizations a much-needed individualized approach, offering high performance cloud hosting solutions, with truly personalized management and support.

Hyve Managed Hosting offers managed VMware cloud services across numerous business sectors in its global network of data centers. These tailored services include Managed Private Cloud and Managed Enterprise Cloud, Hybrid & Multi-Cloud solutions, Dedicated & Bare Metal Servers, and Disaster Recovery as a Service.

“Hyve Managed Hosting has been an important partner for CBHV for many years,” said Kurt Najork, chief operating officer, CBHV. “When we started working with Hyve, we needed a US-based SFTP cloud solution to comply with our client requirements. The team helped us achieve this quickly and seamlessly.”

“What sets Hyve apart is their exceptional customer support,” continued Najork. “The team is very responsive and knowledgeable, always going the extra mile to address our concerns. We are happy to be part of Hyve’s success story here in the U.S. and wish them all the best for their new Austin hub.”

Stoney Reynolds joins Hyve as Head of Region in the U.S. and will be responsible for the company’s growth and expansion across North America. Reynolds previously held leadership roles in sales and marketing at companies such as Trend Micro, FutureCom, and Nortel. In his most recent role with NEC, he demonstrated his strong leadership skills and understanding of the U.S. technology market by leading the inside sales team from $0 to $4.3 million total contract value in the first 12 months.

“The cloud has so much potential to accelerate business growth, but organizations lack the in-house knowledge and skillsets needed to get there,” said Stoney Reynolds, head of region, Hyve Managed Hosting. “That’s why they’re turning more to managed service providers like Hyve. We have a massive opportunity in the U.S. market to empower businesses to innovate through a secure, reliable and ‘always-on’ infrastructure. I can’t wait to be a part of this exciting new chapter in the company’s story.”

Hyve’s U.S. expansion follows a strong period of growth for the company, which has seen revenue grow by 51% over the last three years and its global headcount increase by over 30% in 2023. The company also moved to its new, larger headquarters in Brighton, UK, and was recognized for “Excellence in Service” at the 2023 Storage, Digitalization and Cloud Awards (SDC).

“Over the last several years, Hyve has been working hard to refine its best-in-class cloud hosting architecture, which is reflected by our recent successes and industry recognitions,” said Charlotte Webb, marketing and operations director, Hyve Managed Hosting. “The U.S. is a key component to our continued growth in 2024, and we are building a strong team in the region to further cement Hyve as a global leader.”

Hyve Managed Hosting’s U.S. team is located in downtown Austin in one of Industrious’ newly opened premium flexible workspaces, of which Hyve has become a founding member. Industrious’ private offices provide a sustainable solution for companies managing distributed teams long-term, making it an ideal space for Hyve’s Austin hub.

Over the next year, Hyve will invest actively in U.S. recruitment as it continues to develop its channel partner strategy, grow revenue, and position itself in the region as the go-to managed cloud provider. The company is exploring additional opportunities for further expansion within the U.S. as well as Europe and APAC, including Germany and Australia.

Hyve employees form a global community across three entities in the UK, U.S. and Europe, and the company is also Great Place to Work® certified. For more information on Hyve’s open positions in Austin, please visit https://www.hyve.com/en-us/resources/careers/.

About Hyve

Hyve Managed Hosting is a global, fully managed hosting provider with a passion for exceptional customer service. Adopting a customer-centric approach, Hyve delivers a range of managed hosting services, from mission-critical private cloud and enterprise cloud to colocation and security services. Hyve’s engineers become an extension of any business, excelling in tailor-made solutions and centralized management. To find out more, visit https://www.hyve.com/en-us/.

