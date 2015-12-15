Strata Identity Reins in Global Access and Compliance Challenges with Cross-Border Orchestration Recipes

Maverics platform enables multinational organizations to secure and control access to resources across multiple geographies and identity providers

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudIAM—Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration company, today announced Global Access Orchestration Recipes that manage the complex identity relationships and processes associated with meeting data sovereignty and privacy compliance requirements for organizations with global operations. Together with Strata’s Maverics Identity Orchestration platform, these identity orchestration recipes ensure that data accessed across multiple identity providers (IDPs) and cloud platforms remains sovereign, resident, and local to comply with regional regulations.





These new orchestration recipes and additional resources on solving global access and identity management challenges are available on the Strata Global Access Cookbook page.

Multinational organizations face three distinct global access and compliance challenges. Firstly, they must simultaneously satisfy an intricate web of data privacy and protection regulations in each jurisdiction where they operate, which includes managing identities and access policies across regional IDPs. Meanwhile, companies with international customers must ensure compliance with foreign data privacy laws, such as the European GDPR, regardless of where their headquarters are located. Finally, they must proactively enforce data storage policies to avoid countries where governments can lawfully (or otherwise) seize data.

“Every employee, no matter where they are in the world, needs shared access to a common set of applications. Meanwhile, data residency regulations — and the need to support multiple regional IDPs and identity policies — make access hard to secure and control. But it doesn’t have to be,” said Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity. “Strata’s Maverics was purpose-built for the needs of multinational enterprises because it is optimized for multiple clouds and IDPs – across the globe. Our orchestration recipes enable customers to enforce granular policies for identity sovereignty to comply with local laws, identity residency of physical data, and language localization of identity.”

Strata’s Global Access Orchestration Recipes and Capabilities

The first of Strata’s global access recipes, “Secure & control cross-border access to a global resource,” is available now. Strata’s Maverics and additional global access orchestration recipes will provide the following capabilities:

Support for region-specific IDPs to provide users controlled access to common apps and keep international customer data compliant with local regulations to avoid GDPR, CCPA, and other region and country-specific violations. Maverics’ service extensions enable organizations to build multilingual customer journeys that keep customer data where it belongs.

Protect global data from local data seizure in countries and regions with far-reaching data privacy and access laws. The Maverics Cloud is available in six global regions: the US, Canada, the UK, the EU, Brazil, and Australia, and can be used to set up multiple instances in different regions to control data policies at the local in-country level.

Provide cross-region visibility into siloed identity data for accurate auditing with comprehensive reports demonstrating compliance with local data regulations.

Improve performance and user experience using Maverics’ distributed air-gap architecture that enables Identity Orchestration to be deployed near apps and avoid round trip latency to access data.

Provide users with a familiar log-in experience to global resources they need while controlling region-specific access in the background. Behind the scenes, Maverics evaluates the app policy and directs the user to their IDP.

Enable administrators to define the policy that enforces authentication to each IDP and configure Maverics as an authentication gateway to direct users to the appropriate IDP.

Availability

The Maverics recipes for Global Access are available immediately from Strata and its business partners worldwide.

About Strata Identity

Strata Identity is the leader in Identity Orchestration for multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud. The orchestration recipe-powered Maverics platform enables organizations to integrate and control incompatible identity systems with an identity fabric that does not change the user experience or require rewriting apps. By decoupling applications from identity, Maverics makes it possible to implement modern authentication, like passwordless, and enforce consistent access policies without refactoring apps. The company’s founders created the IDQL (Identity Query Language) standard and Hexa open-source software for multi-cloud policy orchestration and are co-authors of the SAML standard for SSO federation. For more information, visit us on the Web and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Marc Gendron



Marc Gendron PR for Strata



+1-617-877-7480



marc@mgpr.net