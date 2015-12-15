IDC Opens Submissions for the Fourth Annual Future Enterprise Awards in North America

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FutureEnterprise–International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced that nominations are now open for the fourth annual Future Enterprise North America Awards. The ten award categories will be open through June 14, 2024. Winners of the 2024 Future Enterprise North America Awards will be recognized at virtual awards ceremonies in the Fall of 2024.

In its first three years, the IDC Future Enterprise North America Awards saw 800 nominations from organizations of all sizes spanning North America. Winners were from a diverse set of industries, including finance, government, research, construction, manufacturing, transportation and trans services, utilities, healthcare and life sciences, and professional services. To learn more about the Future Enterprise Awards, visit HERE.

IDC’s Best in Future Enterprise North America Awards categories include:

Connectedness

Customer Experience

Digital Infrastructure

Industry Ecosystems

Intelligence

Operations

Trust

Work

Sustainability

CIO/CDO of the Year

“The Future Enterprise is IDC’s vision for how organizations must organize and invest to participate in an increasingly digital-centric market,” said Meredith Whalen, chief research officer at IDC. “The Future Enterprise Awards allow us to celebrate trailblazing organizations who have demonstrated the ability to create value, build and run a digital business at scale.”

The IDC Future Enterprise Awards continue to redefine digital transformation while envisioning a future where AI permeates every facet of the Digital Business journey. A driving force in this year’s IDC Future Enterprise Awards is the rise of generative AI – transforming operations, empowering employees, and enriching customer interactions across all industries. The annual awards program aligns categories and selection criteria to reflect how organizations can successfully bring their businesses into the future – and become Future Enterprises in a digital-first world.

