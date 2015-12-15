Saviynt Appoints Identity Security Leaders to Strengthen Presence in Japan and Invest in Australia and New Zealand Channel Community

Saviynt set to accelerate growth in Japan with Masahiro Nishimura as its country manager and expand its footprint in the ANZ market with Reno Maglitto as its Channel Director-ANZ

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#globalgrowth—Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced the appointments of Masahiro Nishimura as Country Manager for Japan and Reno Maglitto as Channel Director-ANZ.





“We are witnessing a rapid shift to the cloud and identity security controls are being deployed as part of zero trust initiatives in Japan. This is fueled by digital transformation, AI, and initiatives that are geared towards improving the employee experience while minimizing the threat of bad actors. Nishimura joins the team at a juncture where we are poised for rapid growth and success in the region,” said Dan Mountstephen, SVP of APAC at Saviynt. “We are also excited to have Reno on board to lead our channel efforts in the ANZ region. His deep understanding of the identity and access management sector, coupled with his proficiency in building channel communities, makes him a valuable addition to the Saviynt ANZ team.”

Saviynt strengthens presence in Japan:

Nishimura brings over two decades of extensive experience in the cybersecurity market, successfully contributing to the growth of prominent vendors such as Check Point, Carbon Black, Radware, F5 Networks, Tripwire, Hewlett-Packard, and Sun Microsystems in the region.

In his role at Saviynt, Nishimura will play a crucial part in strengthening the company’s presence in Japan by scaling the sales organization, fostering the channel community, and ensuring customer success. Saviynt anticipates that Nishimura’s wealth of experience will strengthen its position as an Identity Authority, fostering continued success and growth in the Japanese market.

“As a member of the identity security leader, Saviynt, I am committed to protecting Japanese companies and organizations from identity attacks,” said Nishimura, reinforcing his dedication to growing the region.

Saviynt invests in its Australia and New Zealand channel community:

Maglitto will play a pivotal part in fortifying and expanding the Saviynt channel community within the Australian and New Zealand region. With over 25 years of extensive experience in the identity and access management (IAM) space, Maglitto has supported the channel business in the region for major vendors, including Forgerock, Netskope, Okta, RSA, and Oracle. Before joining Saviynt, Maglitto worked with Recorded Future, supporting the ANZ Channel business.

Maglitto’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Saviynt as the company continues to grow its base in the Australian and New Zealand regions, reinforcing Saviynt’s commitment to help organizations defend against threats and disruptions over an ever-extending digital landscape.

“This is the best time to join the team,” said Maglitto. “The company is on the growth trajectory, with happy existing customers, and new customers coming on board, across verticals every quarter. Saviynt is the number one Enterprise Identity Cloud, and I am proud to be a part of its success story in Australia and New Zealand.”

