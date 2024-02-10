ISG to Publish Report Assessing Providers of Life Sciences Digital Services

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will evaluate providers helping enterprises in the life sciences industry advance research and navigate regulatory complexities

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Life Sciences Digital Services, scheduled to be released in June. The report will cover providers with services for clinical development, patient engagement, and manufacturing supply chain. It will also evaluate providers assisting companies in digitalizing pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs and commercial operations.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Advanced technologies such as AI, ML and automation play prominent roles in the drive to digital transformation for companies in the life sciences industry. Yet these technologies’ seamless integration into ongoing processes faces challenges due to low-quality, outdated and incomplete data. The industry grapples with data-centricity challenges in R&D, and needs to address data quality issues, particularly in master data management and governance.

“Life sciences companies need to innovate at scale to enhance the efficiency of new business models that include AI-based solutions. Yet innovation costs have surged exponentially,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Leading life sciences companies increasingly turn to external providers for expertise, bandwidth and technological guidance. “

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 135 providers of life sciences digital services. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the typical life sciences digital services enterprises are buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants are:

Clinical Development, evaluating providers of technology for patient recruitment, data collection, monitoring, analysis and regulatory compliance. Providers integrate innovations such as AI, big data analytics, mobile health applications and electronic health records to overcome the daunting expenses and elevated failure rates inherent in clinical trials.

Patient Engagement, assessing providers specializing in life science customer services, utilizing digital tools such as mobile applications, wearable devices, telehealth platforms and online portals to facilitate seamless communication between patients and healthcare providers to improve health outcomes, enhance patient satisfaction and contribute to a more efficient and effective healthcare delivery system.

Manufacturing Supply Chain, covering providers adopting digital technologies such as IoT, AI, blockchain and advanced analytics to enhance efficiency, visibility and agility across the entire supply chain, from raw material procurement to pharmaceuticals and medical device production, quality control and distribution.

Pharmacovigilance and Regulatory Affairs — Digital Evolution, evaluating providers supporting patient safety monitoring, adhering to regulatory requirements and facilitating reporting through diverse processes and platforms leveraging AI, NLP and ML.

Commercial Operations — Digital Evolution, assessing providers driving the digital evolution of life science commercial operations, including data analytics, customer engagement, supply chain optimization, and personalized medicine, embracing technologies such as AI, IoT, and data-driven insights.

The report from the study will cover the global life sciences digital services market. ISG analyst Rohan Sinha will serve as the author of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as life sciences life sciences digital services providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

