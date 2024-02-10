Voya Financial to present at the Bank of America 2024 Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VOYA–Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), today announced that Heather Lavallee, chief executive officer; Don Templin, chief financial officer; and Michael Katz, executive vice president, finance, are scheduled to participate in the Bank of America Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 at approximately 4:10 p.m. ET.


The webcast will be available at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/financialservices2024/idy753w7.cfm
Those interested in listening to the presentation should log on to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to download and install any necessary software.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company with approximately 9,000 employees who are focused on achieving Voya’s aspirational vision: Clearing your path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life. Through products, solutions and technologies, Voya helps its 14.7 million individual, workplace and institutional clients become well planned, well invested and well protected. Benefitfocus, a Voya company, extends the reach of Voya’s workplace benefits and savings offerings by providing benefits administration capabilities to 16.5 million individual subscription employees across employer and health plan clients. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and committed to conducting business in a way that is economically, ethically, socially and environmentally responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts

Media:
Christopher Breslin

(212) 309-8941

Christopher.Breslin@voya.com

Investor:
Michael Katz

(212) 309-8999

IR@voya.com

