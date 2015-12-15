Marty St. George Named President of JetBlue

30-year industry veteran rejoins JetBlue effective February 26, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced the appointment of Marty St. George to be the company’s next president, effective February 26, 2024. He will report to Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s current president and incoming chief executive officer.

Since 2020, St. George has served as chief commercial officer at LATAM Airlines Group, Latin America’s largest airline holding company, in Santiago, Chile. Prior to joining LATAM, he operated an airline strategy consulting practice, where he served airline and travel industry clients, including a role as interim Chief Commercial Officer at Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA. He previously served as a member of JetBlue’s leadership team from 2006-2019.

Over the span of 13 years with JetBlue – beginning as vice president, planning, later senior vice president marketing and commercial, and ultimately executive vice president and chief commercial officer – St. George was a key architect of the carrier’s focus city strategy, led its successful entry into airline partnerships, and oversaw its distinctive brand and innovative product strategy. Prior to JetBlue, he held marketing and network planning leadership roles over nearly two decades at United and US Airways.

In his new role as president, St. George will lead JetBlue’s commercial functions – including marketing, loyalty, network planning, airline partnerships, sales and revenue management – along with customer support, enterprise and operational planning, and corporate communications. He’ll also have oversight of JetBlue Travel Products (JTP), an important growth area for the company, which will continue to be led day-to-day by its president, Andres Barry.

“With more than 30 years of experience in aviation and a passion for our industry like few others, Marty’s the right leader to bring onboard as we embark on our focused plan to get back to profitability,” Geraghty said. “I look forward to working with Marty to ensure that our crewmembers are set up for success in serving our customers and can deliver the reliability we know is critical to generating financial returns and powering long-term, sustainable growth.”

St. George added: “I’m energized to be returning to JetBlue at this pivotal time in its history. JetBlue has incredibly passionate people and one of the best brands in the industry. I’m eager to get to work to help drive the business forward for the benefit of our crewmembers, customers, and owners alike.”

St. George has a degree in civil engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

