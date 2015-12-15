Corvus Expands Tech E+O Offering

Smart Tech E+O® combines an enhanced appetite with Corvus’ best-in-class claims and risk prevention capabilities

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corvus Insurance, the leading cyber underwriter powered by a proprietary AI-driven cyber risk platform, today introduced a newly expanded Tech E+O product that features an enhanced appetite backed by Travelers, and Corvus’ best-in-class underwriting team, risk advisory services, and claims handling. Smart Tech E+O® from Corvus provides creative risk solutions for technology businesses across the spectrum of size and complexity, including primary and excess policies.





“With an increased appetite, Corvus’s expert underwriting team can leverage the full extent of their skills and experience to reliably find solutions for not only the SME segment, but for larger and more complex clientele as well,” said Mike Karbassi, Chief Underwriting Officer at Corvus. “Additionally, every Smart Tech E+O® policyholder gets added value throughout the policy term thanks to Corvus Signal™ risk prevention services and the peace of mind of a fully in-house claims team with decades of collective experience handling cyber.”

Corvus’ expert team of underwriters specializing in Tech E+O work hand in hand with brokers to place coverage for a range of technology and professional services risks with up to $2 billion in annual revenue. Policyholders benefit from Corvus’ in-house claims team and take advantage of Corvus Signal, the risk prevention solution that includes on-call risk advisors and tailored threat alerts.

“Brokers servicing a broad and complex range of tech and professional services clients can lose efficiency and confidence in navigating the inconsistency of appetite across carriers – especially amidst the constantly fluctuating and volatile Tech / Cyber Risk marketplace,” said Ryan Apgar, EVP at RT Specialty. “With the expanded Tech E+O product from Corvus, we know that we’re getting a consistent and reliable underwriting partner, with the ability to find creative solutions for a wide range of accounts, and a consistent appetite to help our policyholders navigate more complex risks.”

For more information on Smart Tech E+O from Corvus, visit https://www.corvusinsurance.com/smart-tech-e-o-and-excess.

About Corvus Insurance

Corvus Insurance is building a safer world through insurance products and digital tools that reduce risk, increase transparency, and improve resilience for policyholders and program partners. Our market-leading specialty insurance products are enabled by advanced data science and include Smart Cyber Insurance® and Smart Tech E+O®. Our digital platforms and tools enable efficient quoting and binding and proactive risk mitigation. Corvus Insurance offers insurance products in the U.S., Middle East, Europe, Canada, and Australia. Corvus Insurance, Corvus London Markets, and Corvus Germany are the marketing names used to refer to Corvus Insurance Agency, LLC; Corvus Agency Limited; and Corvus Underwriting GmbH. All entities are subsidiaries of Corvus Insurance Holdings, Inc. Corvus Insurance, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Travelers Companies, Inc., was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with offices across the U.S., in the UK, and Germany. For more information, visit corvusinsurance.com.

