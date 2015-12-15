Ted Birkhahn Joins Vested as Managing Director

Will lead Vested’s strategic push into middle market

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Financial marketing and communications firm Vested has hired Ted Birkhahn as a Managing Director based in New York. As Managing Director, Birkhahn will take on a newly created role for Vested, overseeing the development of a tech-enabled platform that will transform client engagement and service delivery for middle-market financial services companies.





Birkhahn brings 25+ years of brand communications, issues management and digital marketing experience, counseling some of the world’s leading finance and technology brands. His approach to strategic marketing and communications integrates data, content and technology to enable companies to respond to shifts in the market with speed and purpose.

“Vested’s unique value proposition has proven time and time again that financial brands of all sizes are seeking us out for our unique combination of creativity, integration and financial specialism,” said Group Vested CEO Binna Kim. “Mid-market companies – from early-stage fintechs to high-growth RIAs – need better marcomms support at levels that make sense for them. We’re meeting these firms where they are through the next stage of Vested’s middle-market offering. Ted is an industry leader, a consummate entrepreneur and now, a welcome colleague. His POV in leading this offering is invaluable.”

The rapid growth of Finance Studio, Vested’s creative and digital platform for middle market financial brands, launched in early 2023, has proven a gap in the market for the types of services these firms demand. To compete with larger brands and outflank smaller, more nimble competitors, middle market financial companies are looking for turn-key fractional marketing solutions without sacrificing subject matter expertise, quality or speed-to-market. Vested’s new middle market offering will bridge that gap and provide flexible, creative solutions informed by deep industry acumen, with a digital platform to expedite service delivery and results.

“It’s hard to overstate how excited I am to be working for a company with such a talented team and proven track record of growth and innovation,” said Birkhahn. “Building a new service model for middle market companies is in line with Vested’s rich history of leveraging technology to disrupt the status quo. It is an incredible opportunity to change the script and create a new, more efficient way to service and deliver results for our mid-market clients.”

Birkhahn joins Vested from marketing and communications agency Hot Paper Lantern, which won Provoke Media’s New Agency of the Year in 2019. Before that, he spent 19 years at Peppercomm, where he held multiple positions and oversaw the firm’s rapid ascent as President and Partner. Birkhahn has also won numerous industry awards, including PR Week’s 40 Under 40 and PR News’ 15 to Watch.

